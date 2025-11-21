Daily Market Movement: Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) Sees a -2.93% Decrease, Closing at $2.65

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

The closing price of Prospect Capital Corp (NASDAQ: PSEC) was $2.65 for the day, down -2.93% from the previous closing price of $2.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.71 million shares were traded. PSEC stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.65.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PSEC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.21 and its Current Ratio is at 0.21. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

On June 25, 2020, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $4.50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 25 ’25 when Eliasek M Grier bought 370,000 shares for $2.71 per share. The transaction valued at 1,002,700 led to the insider holds 2,501,130 shares of the business.

Barry John F bought 925,000 shares of PSEC for $2,517,758 on Sep 25 ’25. The CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER now owns 86,067,158 shares after completing the transaction at $2.72 per share. On Sep 24 ’25, another insider, Barry John F, who serves as the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of the company, bought 741,158 shares for $2.62 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,939,610 and bolstered with 85,142,158 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PSEC now has a Market Capitalization of 1247914112 and an Enterprise Value of 4748173824. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.975.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PSEC is 0.82, which has changed by -0.41290325 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PSEC has reached a high of $4.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.60%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -20.54%.

Shares Statistics:

PSEC traded an average of 3.85M shares per day over the past three months and 3721530 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 465.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 380.00M. Insiders hold about 19.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.71% stake in the company. Shares short for PSEC as of 1761868800 were 39961619 with a Short Ratio of 10.38, compared to 1759190400 on 40413823. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 39961619 and a Short% of Float of 11.8999995.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.555, PSEC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.54. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.2032967. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 12.21.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) is underway, with the input of 1.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.42 and $0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.42. EPS for the following year is $0.38, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.38 and $0.38.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $156.34M to a low estimate of $156.34M. As of. The current estimate, Prospect Capital Corp’s year-ago sales were $185.47MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $154.31M. There is a high estimate of $154.31M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $154.31M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PSEC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $620.52M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $620.52M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $620.52M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $719.44MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $614.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $614.3M and the low estimate is $614.3M.