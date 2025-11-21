Daily Progress: Arq Inc (ARQ) Drop -5.71%, Closing at $3.3

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

In the latest session, Arq Inc (NASDAQ: ARQ) closed at $3.3 down -5.71% from its previous closing price of $3.5. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.52 million shares were traded. ARQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.27.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Arq Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.71 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Craig Hallum on July 15, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On November 19, 2024, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.

On February 06, 2017, Rodman & Renshaw started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $18.Rodman & Renshaw initiated its Buy rating on February 06, 2017, with a $18 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 ’25 when Voncannon Jay Loring bought 9,000 shares for $3.74 per share. The transaction valued at 33,660 led to the insider holds 59,000 shares of the business.

Voncannon Jay Loring bought 6,000 shares of ARQ for $21,310 on Nov 11 ’25. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 65,000 shares after completing the transaction at $3.55 per share. On Nov 11 ’25, another insider, Campbell-Breeden Richard, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 28,638 shares for $3.54 each. As a result, the insider paid 101,487 and bolstered with 254,786 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARQ now has a Market Capitalization of 140889808 and an Enterprise Value of 177363600. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.504 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.757.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ARQ is 2.06, which has changed by -0.5376486 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ARQ has reached a high of $8.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -47.12%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -40.13%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ARQ has traded an average of 342.97K shares per day and 883050 over the past ten days. A total of 42.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.92M. Insiders hold about 20.56% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.01% stake in the company. Shares short for ARQ as of 1761868800 were 1431446 with a Short Ratio of 4.17, compared to 1759190400 on 1372170. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1431446 and a Short% of Float of 4.36.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.08 and -$0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.11. EPS for the following year is $0.09, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $0.35 and -$0.16.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $29.71M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $32.63M to a low estimate of $27.6M. As of. The current estimate, Arq Inc’s year-ago sales were $27.04MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $34.43M. There is a high estimate of $36.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $30.6M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARQ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $123.53M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $118.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $120.61M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $108.96MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $150.34M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $161.62M and the low estimate is $134.8M.