Daily Progress: Arq Inc (ARQ) Drop -5.71%, Closing at $3.3

Nora Barnes

Business

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

In the latest session, Arq Inc (NASDAQ: ARQ) closed at $3.3 down -5.71% from its previous closing price of $3.5. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.52 million shares were traded. ARQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.27.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Arq Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.71 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Craig Hallum on July 15, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On November 19, 2024, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.

On February 06, 2017, Rodman & Renshaw started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $18.Rodman & Renshaw initiated its Buy rating on February 06, 2017, with a $18 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 ’25 when Voncannon Jay Loring bought 9,000 shares for $3.74 per share. The transaction valued at 33,660 led to the insider holds 59,000 shares of the business.

Voncannon Jay Loring bought 6,000 shares of ARQ for $21,310 on Nov 11 ’25. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 65,000 shares after completing the transaction at $3.55 per share. On Nov 11 ’25, another insider, Campbell-Breeden Richard, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 28,638 shares for $3.54 each. As a result, the insider paid 101,487 and bolstered with 254,786 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARQ now has a Market Capitalization of 140889808 and an Enterprise Value of 177363600. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.504 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.757.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ARQ is 2.06, which has changed by -0.5376486 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ARQ has reached a high of $8.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -47.12%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -40.13%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ARQ has traded an average of 342.97K shares per day and 883050 over the past ten days. A total of 42.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.92M. Insiders hold about 20.56% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.01% stake in the company. Shares short for ARQ as of 1761868800 were 1431446 with a Short Ratio of 4.17, compared to 1759190400 on 1372170. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1431446 and a Short% of Float of 4.36.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.08 and -$0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.11. EPS for the following year is $0.09, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $0.35 and -$0.16.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $29.71M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $32.63M to a low estimate of $27.6M. As of. The current estimate, Arq Inc’s year-ago sales were $27.04MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $34.43M. There is a high estimate of $36.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $30.6M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARQ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $123.53M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $118.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $120.61M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $108.96MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $150.34M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $161.62M and the low estimate is $134.8M.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.