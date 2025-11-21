Daily Progress: Axon Enterprise Inc (AXON) Drop -2.16%, Closing at $519.61

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

In the latest session, Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ: AXON) closed at $519.61 down -2.16% from its previous closing price of $531.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.79 million shares were traded. AXON stock price reached its highest trading level at $553.045 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $519.25.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Axon Enterprise Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 282.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.89 and its Current Ratio is at 3.12. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on September 24, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $893.

On August 05, 2025, Craig Hallum Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $900.

On July 16, 2025, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $820.UBS initiated its Neutral rating on July 16, 2025, with a $820 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 ’25 when Bagley Brittany sold 2,500 shares for $610.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,525,000 led to the insider holds 91,092 shares of the business.

BRITTANY BAGLEY bought 2,500 shares of AXON for $1,525,000 on Nov 10 ’25. On Nov 07 ’25, another insider, SMITH PATRICK W, who serves as the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $591.04 each. As a result, the insider received 5,910,426 and left with 3,023,982 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AXON now has a Market Capitalization of 41002663936 and an Enterprise Value of 41562857472. As of this moment, Axon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 164.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 68.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 9.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 16.248 whereas that against EBITDA is 583.756.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AXON is 1.46, which has changed by -0.15869594 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AXON has reached a high of $885.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $469.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -24.26%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -23.86%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AXON has traded an average of 701.11K shares per day and 1116890 over the past ten days. A total of 78.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.00M. Insiders hold about 4.92% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.22% stake in the company. Shares short for AXON as of 1761868800 were 2152314 with a Short Ratio of 3.07, compared to 1759190400 on 1893193. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2152314 and a Short% of Float of 3.19.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Axon Enterprise Inc (AXON) is underway, with the input of 17.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.59, with high estimates of $1.89 and low estimates of $1.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.84 and $6.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.32. EPS for the following year is $7.54, with 18.0 analysts recommending between $9.21 and $6.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $755.29M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $765.99M to a low estimate of $752.52M. As of. The current estimate, Axon Enterprise Inc’s year-ago sales were $575.14MFor the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $770.49M. There is a high estimate of $790M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $750.88M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AXON’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.08BBased on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.59B and the low estimate is $3.29B.

