Daily Progress: Blend Labs Inc (BLND) Drop -6.58%, Closing at $2.84

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

In the latest session, Blend Labs Inc (NYSE: BLND) closed at $2.84 down -6.58% from its previous closing price of $3.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.8 million shares were traded. BLND stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.85.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Blend Labs Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, JMP Securities on December 18, 2024, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On August 12, 2024, Canaccord Genuity Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $3 to $4.75.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 19 ’25 when Haveli Investments, L.P. bought 1,088,738 shares for $3.03 per share. The transaction valued at 3,299,965 led to the insider holds 9,469,116 shares of the business.

Haveli Investments, L.P. bought 293,459 shares of BLND for $893,964 on Nov 18 ’25. The Director now owns 8,380,378 shares after completing the transaction at $3.05 per share. On Nov 17 ’25, another insider, Kneafsey Brian, who serves as the Head of Revenue of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $2.99 each. As a result, the insider received 74,732 and left with 662,909 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BLND now has a Market Capitalization of 737681216 and an Enterprise Value of 868785664. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.186 whereas that against EBITDA is -48.427.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BLND is 1.25, which has changed by -0.4165067 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BLND has reached a high of $5.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -17.42%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -17.90%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BLND has traded an average of 3.55M shares per day and 4791730 over the past ten days. A total of 256.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 197.43M. Insiders hold about 23.99% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BLND as of 1761868800 were 12863359 with a Short Ratio of 3.62, compared to 1759190400 on 13281790. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12863359 and a Short% of Float of 5.48.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Blend Labs Inc (BLND) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 4.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.07 and $0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.05. EPS for the following year is $0.1, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $0.12 and $0.08.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $31.78M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $32.2M to a low estimate of $31.3M. As of. The current estimate, Blend Labs Inc’s year-ago sales were $41.41MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $31.48M. There is a high estimate of $34.32M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $28.9M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLND’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $123.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $122.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $122.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $162.02MBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $147.29M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $156.15M and the low estimate is $141.2M.