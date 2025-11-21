Daily Progress: Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX) Drop -2.34%, Closing at $6.26

In the latest session, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE: HLX) closed at $6.26 down -2.34% from its previous closing price of $6.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.41 million shares were traded. HLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.645 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.245.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.46 and its Current Ratio is at 2.46. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

On September 19, 2024, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Strong Buy rating and target price of $14.Raymond James initiated its Strong Buy rating on September 19, 2024, with a $14 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 03 ’25 when Sparks Scott Andrew sold 40,000 shares for $6.88 per share. The transaction valued at 275,160 led to the insider holds 301,042 shares of the business.

Sparks Scott Andrew bought 40,000 shares of HLX for $270,400 on Nov 03 ’25. On Dec 30 ’24, another insider, Neikirk Kenneth English, who serves as the EVP, GEN COUNSEL & SECRETARY of the company, sold 83,991 shares for $9.17 each. As a result, the insider received 770,197 and left with 104,549 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HLX now has a Market Capitalization of 920726528 and an Enterprise Value of 1227212672. As of this moment, Helix’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.82. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.935 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.659.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HLX is 1.27, which has changed by -0.42716712 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HLX has reached a high of $11.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.64%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -8.03%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HLX has traded an average of 1.41M shares per day and 1368490 over the past ten days. A total of 147.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 137.18M. Insiders hold about 6.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.74% stake in the company. Shares short for HLX as of 1761868800 were 4481862 with a Short Ratio of 3.17, compared to 1759190400 on 4211748. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4481862 and a Short% of Float of 3.94.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX) is currently being evaluated by a team of 3.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.2 and $0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.17. EPS for the following year is $0.32, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $0.45 and $0.16.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $304.67M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $316.6M to a low estimate of $295.28M. As of. The current estimate, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc’s year-ago sales were $355.13MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $252.91M. There is a high estimate of $258.73M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $248.2M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.36BBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.33B and the low estimate is $1.3B.

