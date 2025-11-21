Daily Progress: Ready Capital Corp (RC) Drop -2.92%, Closing at $2.33

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

In the latest session, Ready Capital Corp (NYSE: RC) closed at $2.33 down -2.92% from its previous closing price of $2.4. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.11 million shares were traded. RC stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.33.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ready Capital Corp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.07 and its Current Ratio is at 2.75. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.37.

On January 07, 2025, B. Riley Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $12 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 12 ’25 when Ahlborn Andrew bought 10,000 shares for $5.04 per share. The transaction valued at 50,395 led to the insider holds 310,808 shares of the business.

NATHAN GILBERT E bought 5,000 shares of RC for $25,590 on Mar 10 ’25. The Director now owns 118,106 shares after completing the transaction at $5.12 per share. On Mar 10 ’25, another insider, Taylor Gary, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $5.23 each. As a result, the insider paid 52,300 and bolstered with 211,097 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RC now has a Market Capitalization of 384287456 and an Enterprise Value of 6727627264. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -54.213.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RC is 1.50, which has changed by -0.6689655 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RC has reached a high of $7.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -31.08%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -46.67%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RC has traded an average of 2.55M shares per day and 3646830 over the past ten days. A total of 161.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 146.15M. Insiders hold about 9.86% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.10% stake in the company. Shares short for RC as of 1761868800 were 26269593 with a Short Ratio of 10.31, compared to 1759190400 on 26494806. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 26269593 and a Short% of Float of 19.81.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for RC is 0.62, from 0.625 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.26041666. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 13.14.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Ready Capital Corp (RC) is currently in the spotlight, with 6.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of $0.0 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.16 and -$1.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.96. EPS for the following year is $0.03, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $0.22 and -$0.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $142.86M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $154M to a low estimate of $123.1M. As of. The current estimate, Ready Capital Corp’s year-ago sales were $203.97MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $123.75M. There is a high estimate of $130.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $117.2M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $568.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $458.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $513.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $896.98MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $535.16M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $646.57M and the low estimate is $440.1M.