Deeper Dive: Understanding Gap, Inc (GAP) Through its Various Ratios

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The price of Gap, Inc (NYSE: GAP) closed at $23.06 in the last session, down -1.79% from day before closing price of $23.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 16.43 million shares were traded. GAP stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.205 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.01.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GAP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.96 and its Current Ratio is at 1.68. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.45.

On October 15, 2025, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on October 15, 2025, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 24 ’25 when FISHER ROBERT J sold 500,000 shares for $22.90 per share. The transaction valued at 11,448,150 led to the insider holds 2,829,502 shares of the business.

Robert J. Fisher bought 500,000 shares of GAP for $11,448,149 on Sep 24 ’25. On Sep 15 ’25, another insider, FISHER WILLIAM SYDNEY, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 200,000 shares for $23.86 each. As a result, the insider received 4,772,520 and left with 3,253,453 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GAP now has a Market Capitalization of 8602912768 and an Enterprise Value of 11716348928. As of this moment, Gap,’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.773 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.9.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GAP is 2.24, which has changed by 0.06533575 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GAP has reached a high of $29.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.34%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.72%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GAP traded on average about 9.74M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7539020 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 371.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 243.73M. Insiders hold about 34.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.94% stake in the company. Shares short for GAP as of 1761868800 were 22001881 with a Short Ratio of 2.26, compared to 1759190400 on 21188878. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 22001881 and a Short% of Float of 10.89.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for GAP is 0.65, which was 0.63 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.026831346. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.21. The current Payout Ratio is 27.30% for GAP, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-10-08 with an ex-dividend date of 2026-01-07. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1999-06-22 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

