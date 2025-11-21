Deeper Dive: Understanding Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) Through its Various Ratios

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

The price of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NASDAQ: HST) closed at $16.81 in the last session, down -1.12% from day before closing price of $17.0. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7.01 million shares were traded. HST stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.2556 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.78.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HST’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.33. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.85.

On November 07, 2025, Compass Point Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $22.

On October 01, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $19.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Neutral rating on October 01, 2025, with a $19 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 ’25 when RAKOWICH WALTER C sold 4,644 shares for $15.38 per share. The transaction valued at 71,434 led to the insider holds 71,425 shares of the business.

Walter C. Rakowich bought 4,644 shares of HST for $72,261 on May 19 ’25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HST now has a Market Capitalization of 11709449216 and an Enterprise Value of 16816060416. As of this moment, Host’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.826 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.49.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HST is 1.17, which has changed by -0.04974848 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HST has reached a high of $19.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.69%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.66%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HST traded on average about 8.50M shares per day over the past 3-months and 10781970 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 687.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 678.28M. Insiders hold about 1.37% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 108.36% stake in the company. Shares short for HST as of 1761868800 were 41059593 with a Short Ratio of 4.83, compared to 1759190400 on 41754800. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 41059593 and a Short% of Float of 8.4.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for HST is 0.80, which was 0.8 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.047058824. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.49. The current Payout Ratio is 80.80% for HST, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-30 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-30. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2009-11-04 when the company split stock in a 10215:10000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) involves the perspectives of 4.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.31, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.11 and $0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.0. EPS for the following year is $0.84, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $0.93 and $0.72.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.46B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.55B to a low estimate of $1.38B. As of. The current estimate, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.43BFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.59B. There is a high estimate of $1.7B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.52B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.68BBased on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.23B and the low estimate is $5.86B.

