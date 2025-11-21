Deeper Dive: Understanding Humacyte Inc (HUMA) Through its Various Ratios

Kevin Freeman

Technology

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The price of Humacyte Inc (NASDAQ: HUMA) closed at $1.12 in the last session, down -4.27% from day before closing price of $1.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.43 million shares were traded. HUMA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HUMA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on August 27, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.50.

H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on December 20, 2024, while the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $15.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 ’25 when Dougan Brady W sold 1,100,000 shares for $1.63 per share. The transaction valued at 1,793,000 led to the insider holds 591,685 shares of the business.

Dougan Brady W sold 549,360 shares of HUMA for $1,005,329 on Aug 18 ’25. The Director now owns 1,691,685 shares after completing the transaction at $1.83 per share. On Aug 20 ’25, another insider, Dougan Brady W, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 591,685 shares for $1.58 each. As a result, the insider received 934,862 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HUMA now has a Market Capitalization of 209743888 and an Enterprise Value of 250590448. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 133.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 159.51 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.575.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HUMA is 1.96, which has changed by -0.7328767 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HUMA has reached a high of $6.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -30.08%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -46.99%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HUMA traded on average about 5.08M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5893260 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 158.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 158.01M. Insiders hold about 15.62% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.70% stake in the company. Shares short for HUMA as of 1761868800 were 32241263 with a Short Ratio of 6.35, compared to 1759190400 on 28794874. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 32241263 and a Short% of Float of 19.319999.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Humacyte Inc (HUMA) is the result of assessments by 3.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.18 and -$0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.38. EPS for the following year is -$0.53, with 4.0 analysts recommending between -$0.46 and -$0.67.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.94M. There is a high estimate of $5.85M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.4M.

Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $44.63M and the low estimate is $11.03M.

