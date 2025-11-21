Deeper Dive: Understanding Phillips 66 (PSX) Through its Various Ratios

Kevin Freeman

Technology

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

The price of Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) closed at $131.99 in the last session, down -1.86% from day before closing price of $134.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.03 million shares were traded. PSX stock price reached its highest trading level at $136.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $131.96.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PSX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 39.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.87 and its Current Ratio is at 1.23. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, TD Cowen on October 30, 2025, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $145 from $140 previously.

On October 17, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $154.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on September 03, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $147.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 ’25 when Mandell Brian sold 26,200 shares for $137.68 per share. The transaction valued at 3,607,165 led to the insider holds 56,838 shares of the business.

Brian Mandell bought 12,100 shares of PSX for $1,669,800 on Nov 18 ’25. On Nov 18 ’25, another insider, Brian Mandell, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 14,100 shares for $137.37 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PSX now has a Market Capitalization of 53340364800 and an Enterprise Value of 75258863616. As of this moment, Phillips’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.57 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.283.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PSX is 0.91, which has changed by 0.023438096 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PSX has reached a high of $143.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $91.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.69%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.55%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PSX traded on average about 2.45M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2360420 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 402.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 402.30M. Insiders hold about 0.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PSX as of 1761868800 were 6415645 with a Short Ratio of 2.62, compared to 1759190400 on 7621016. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6415645 and a Short% of Float of 1.77.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for PSX is 4.75, which was 4.7 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.034946833. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.96.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 16.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.36, with high estimates of $3.43 and low estimates of $1.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.54 and $5.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.26. EPS for the following year is $11.68, with 18.0 analysts recommending between $13.92 and $8.23.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $34.25B. It ranges from a high estimate of $48.97B to a low estimate of $27.1B. As of. The current estimate, Phillips 66’s year-ago sales were $33.99BFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $31.6B. There is a high estimate of $43.25B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $24.22B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PSX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $135.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $127.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $131.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $145.5BBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $130.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $173.74B and the low estimate is $105.63B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.