Deeper Dive: Understanding Phillips 66 (PSX) Through its Various Ratios

The price of Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) closed at $131.99 in the last session, down -1.86% from day before closing price of $134.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.03 million shares were traded. PSX stock price reached its highest trading level at $136.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $131.96.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PSX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 39.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.87 and its Current Ratio is at 1.23. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, TD Cowen on October 30, 2025, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $145 from $140 previously.

On October 17, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $154.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on September 03, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $147.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 ’25 when Mandell Brian sold 26,200 shares for $137.68 per share. The transaction valued at 3,607,165 led to the insider holds 56,838 shares of the business.

Brian Mandell bought 12,100 shares of PSX for $1,669,800 on Nov 18 ’25. On Nov 18 ’25, another insider, Brian Mandell, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 14,100 shares for $137.37 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PSX now has a Market Capitalization of 53340364800 and an Enterprise Value of 75258863616. As of this moment, Phillips’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.57 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.283.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PSX is 0.91, which has changed by 0.023438096 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PSX has reached a high of $143.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $91.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.69%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.55%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PSX traded on average about 2.45M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2360420 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 402.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 402.30M. Insiders hold about 0.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PSX as of 1761868800 were 6415645 with a Short Ratio of 2.62, compared to 1759190400 on 7621016. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6415645 and a Short% of Float of 1.77.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for PSX is 4.75, which was 4.7 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.034946833. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.96.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 16.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.36, with high estimates of $3.43 and low estimates of $1.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.54 and $5.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.26. EPS for the following year is $11.68, with 18.0 analysts recommending between $13.92 and $8.23.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $34.25B. It ranges from a high estimate of $48.97B to a low estimate of $27.1B. As of. The current estimate, Phillips 66’s year-ago sales were $33.99BFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $31.6B. There is a high estimate of $43.25B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $24.22B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PSX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $135.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $127.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $131.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $145.5BBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $130.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $173.74B and the low estimate is $105.63B.