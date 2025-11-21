Deeper Dive: Understanding RB Global Inc (RBA) Through its Various Ratios

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

The price of RB Global Inc (NYSE: RBA) closed at $96.02 in the last session, down -1.71% from day before closing price of $97.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.11 million shares were traded. RBA stock price reached its highest trading level at $98.6 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $95.7.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RBA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.15 and its Current Ratio is at 1.23. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.81.

On September 05, 2024, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $105.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 13 ’25 when Stein Deborah bought 1,000 shares for $101.26 per share. The transaction valued at 101,258 led to the insider holds 1,000 shares of the business.

JETER JAMES J bought 7,000 shares of RBA for $831,740 on Sep 19 ’25. On Sep 12 ’25, another insider, LEWIS MICHAEL THOMAS STEVEN, who serves as the Chief Operations Officer of the company, sold 2,151 shares for $118.15 each. As a result, the insider received 254,141 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RBA now has a Market Capitalization of 17876183040 and an Enterprise Value of 22435450880. As of this moment, RB’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 45.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.954 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.049.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RBA is 0.56, which has changed by 0.024648666 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RBA has reached a high of $119.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $86.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.31%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -8.31%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RBA traded on average about 1.08M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1122440 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 185.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 185.45M. Insiders hold about 0.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.93% stake in the company. Shares short for RBA as of 1761868800 were 8784349 with a Short Ratio of 8.11, compared to 1759190400 on 8504560. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8784349 and a Short% of Float of 6.15.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for RBA is 1.18, which was 1.2 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.012283755. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.48. The current Payout Ratio is 55.54% for RBA, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-05-29 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-26. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2008-04-28 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of RB Global Inc (RBA) is currently drawing attention from 9.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.01, with high estimates of $1.08 and low estimates of $0.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.19 and $3.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.9. EPS for the following year is $4.34, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $4.86 and $4.01.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.16B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.18B to a low estimate of $1.13B. As of. The current estimate, RB Global Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.14BFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.14B. There is a high estimate of $1.16B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.13B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RBA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.28BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.87B and the low estimate is $4.48B.