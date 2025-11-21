Delek US Holdings Inc’s Market Journey: Closing Weak at 37.52, Down -7.04

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The closing price of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE: DK) was $37.52 for the day, down -7.04% from the previous closing price of $40.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.36 million shares were traded. DK stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.1299 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.56.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.58 and its Current Ratio is at 0.86. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 17.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 17.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, TD Cowen on November 11, 2025, Reiterated its Hold rating but revised its target price to $36 from $28 previously.

On October 17, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $43.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Underweight to Equal-Weight on October 03, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $34.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 ’25 when Spiegel Reuven sold 27,000 shares for $41.36 per share. The transaction valued at 1,116,640 led to the insider holds 23,020 shares of the business.

Israel Joseph sold 20,028 shares of DK for $823,451 on Nov 11 ’25. The EVP now owns 62,793 shares after completing the transaction at $41.12 per share. On Nov 12 ’25, another insider, Israel Joseph, who serves as the EVP of the company, sold 4,380 shares for $40.94 each. As a result, the insider received 179,326 and left with 55,761 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DK now has a Market Capitalization of 2256918272 and an Enterprise Value of 5713380864. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.536 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.242.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DK is 0.78, which has changed by 1.1946709 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DK has reached a high of $43.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.89%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 60.35%.

Shares Statistics:

DK traded an average of 1.96M shares per day over the past three months and 2024520 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 59.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.33M. Insiders hold about 3.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.86% stake in the company. Shares short for DK as of 1761868800 were 9505700 with a Short Ratio of 4.85, compared to 1759190400 on 9885767. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9505700 and a Short% of Float of 21.120001.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.02, DK has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.02. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.025272546. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.48.

Earnings Estimates

Delek US Holdings Inc (DK) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 12.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.54, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of -$1.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.7 and -$2.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.25. EPS for the following year is -$1.04, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $0.41 and -$3.22.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.3B to a low estimate of $2.22B. As of. The current estimate, Delek US Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.37BFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.59B. There is a high estimate of $3B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.18B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.85BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.2B and the low estimate is $9.04B.

