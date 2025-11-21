Driven Brands Holdings Inc (DRVN)’s Ratio Roundup: Key Metrics for Trailing Twelve Months

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Driven Brands Holdings Inc’s stock clocked out at $13.53, down -0.81% from its previous closing price of $13.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.97 million shares were traded. DRVN stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.913 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.505.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DRVN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 71.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.12.

On June 30, 2025, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $22.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 ’25 when Fitzpatrick Jonathan G. sold 110,000 shares for $18.05 per share. The transaction valued at 1,985,500 led to the insider holds 2,279,453 shares of the business.

Fitzpatrick Jonathan G. sold 75,000 shares of DRVN for $1,370,250 on Sep 12 ’25. The Director now owns 2,389,453 shares after completing the transaction at $18.27 per share. On Sep 12 ’25, another insider, Fitzpatrick Jonathan G., who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 185,000 shares for $18.28 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DRVN now has a Market Capitalization of 2225065728 and an Enterprise Value of 4836617728. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.983 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.566.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DRVN is 1.05, which has changed by -0.15279502 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DRVN has reached a high of $19.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.93%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -19.02%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DRVN traded 1.16M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1272820 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 164.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.70M. Insiders hold about 64.31% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.39% stake in the company. Shares short for DRVN as of 1761868800 were 7539978 with a Short Ratio of 6.48, compared to 1759190400 on 6875178. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7539978 and a Short% of Float of 13.209999999999999.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.34, with high estimates of $0.37 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.29 and $1.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.26. EPS for the following year is $1.47, with 14.0 analysts recommending between $1.54 and $1.32.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $512.88M. It ranges from a high estimate of $521.5M to a low estimate of $505.43M. As of. The current estimate, Driven Brands Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $564.12MFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $555.76M. There is a high estimate of $564.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $549.2M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DRVN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.34BBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.32B and the low estimate is $2.26B.