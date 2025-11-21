Elevance Health Inc’s Market Journey: Closing Weak at 313.99, Down -0.75

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

The closing price of Elevance Health Inc (NYSE: ELV) was $313.99 for the day, down -0.75% from the previous closing price of $316.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.12 million shares were traded. ELV stock price reached its highest trading level at $319.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $311.875.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ELV’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.71.

Leerink Partners Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on July 18, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $310.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 ’25 when DeVore Susan D. bought 1,200 shares for $312.15 per share. The transaction valued at 374,580 led to the insider holds 3,502 shares of the business.

BOUDREAUX GAIL bought 8,500 shares of ELV for $2,438,951 on Jul 18 ’25. The President and CEO now owns 151,020 shares after completing the transaction at $286.94 per share. On Apr 24 ’25, another insider, Kaye Mark, who serves as the EVP & CFO of the company, sold 4,588 shares for $424.82 each. As a result, the insider received 1,949,074 and left with 18,977 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ELV now has a Market Capitalization of 70703734784 and an Enterprise Value of 66324676608. As of this moment, Elevance’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.34 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.432.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ELV is 0.53, which has changed by -0.21612984 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ELV has reached a high of $458.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $273.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.01%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -13.18%.

Shares Statistics:

ELV traded an average of 1.86M shares per day over the past three months and 1590790 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 222.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 221.36M. Insiders hold about 0.29% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.49% stake in the company. Shares short for ELV as of 1761868800 were 3479088 with a Short Ratio of 1.87, compared to 1759190400 on 3202284. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3479088 and a Short% of Float of 1.5700001000000001.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 6.76, ELV has a forward annual dividend rate of 6.76. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.021367388. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.26. The current Payout Ratio is 25.39% for ELV, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-10 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-05. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2005-06-01 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 20.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $10.86, with high estimates of $13.99 and low estimates of $7.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $30.17 and $29.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $29.97. EPS for the following year is $27.39, with 22.0 analysts recommending between $31.59 and $24.5.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $51.04B to a low estimate of $48.4B. As of. The current estimate, Elevance Health Inc’s year-ago sales were $44.99BFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $50.83B. There is a high estimate of $51.84B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $49.27B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ELV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $201.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $196.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $197.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $175.2BBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $204.99B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $213.85B and the low estimate is $197.52B.