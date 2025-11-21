Financial Analysis: DRDGold Ltd. ADR (DRD)’s Ratios Unveil Key Insights

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

As of close of business last night, DRDGold Ltd. ADR’s stock clocked out at $26.69, down -8.22% from its previous closing price of $29.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$8.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.65 million shares were traded. DRD stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.62.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DRD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 31.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.76 and its Current Ratio is at 2.28. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on September 05, 2019, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.75.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DRD now has a Market Capitalization of 2309337344 and an Enterprise Value of 23873007616. As of this moment, DRDGold’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.23. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.03 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.089.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DRD is 0.43, which has changed by 2.0041323 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DRD has reached a high of $31.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.56%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.92%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DRD traded 843.25K shares on average per day over the past three months and 562820 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 86.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.52M. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.56% stake in the company. Shares short for DRD as of 1761868800 were 702675 with a Short Ratio of 0.83, compared to 1759190400 on 1223874. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 702675 and a Short% of Float of 2.93.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 7.0, DRD has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.39. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.24071527. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.27. The current Payout Ratio is 21.54% for DRD, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-03-14 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-12. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2007-07-23 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.41 and $1.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.41.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DRD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $593.49M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $447.02M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $531.58M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $446.12MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $745.46M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $801.72M and the low estimate is $689.2M.

