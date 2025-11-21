Financial Analysis: Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX)’s Ratios Unveil Key Insights

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Heron Therapeutics Inc’s stock clocked out at $1.05, down -3.21% from its previous closing price of $1.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.77 million shares were traded. HRTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.045.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HRTX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.78 and its Current Ratio is at 2.56. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 9.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 9.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on June 09, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On June 13, 2024, Rodman & Renshaw started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.

On April 23, 2024, CapitalOne started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $6.CapitalOne initiated its Overweight rating on April 23, 2024, with a $6 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 ’25 when Rubric Capital Management LP bought 2,387,225 shares for $1.50 per share. The transaction valued at 3,580,838 led to the insider holds 29,100,728 shares of the business.

Morgan Adam bought 1,766,546 shares of HRTX for $2,649,819 on Aug 08 ’25. The Director now owns 8,753,290 shares after completing the transaction at $1.50 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HRTX now has a Market Capitalization of 193447456 and an Enterprise Value of 292683136. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 27.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.887 whereas that against EBITDA is 74.003.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HRTX is 1.34, which has changed by 0.028301835 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HRTX has reached a high of $2.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -13.38%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -39.83%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HRTX traded 1.72M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1809330 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 183.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 181.64M. Insiders hold about 0.94% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.74% stake in the company. Shares short for HRTX as of 1761868800 were 34873147 with a Short Ratio of 20.33, compared to 1759190400 on 34375529. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 34873147 and a Short% of Float of 23.54.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) involves the perspectives of 1.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.05 and -$0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.05. EPS for the following year is -$0.05, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.05 and -$0.05.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $39.83M. It ranges from a high estimate of $40.7M to a low estimate of $39.5M. As of. The current estimate, Heron Therapeutics Inc’s year-ago sales were $40.78M

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HRTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $155M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $153.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $154.15M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $144.28MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $172M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $174M and the low estimate is $170M.