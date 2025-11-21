Financial Analysis: Savers Value Village Inc (SVV)’s Ratios Unveil Key Insights

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Savers Value Village Inc’s stock clocked out at $7.9, up 1.02% from its previous closing price of $7.82. In other words, the price has increased by $1.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.13 million shares were traded. SVV stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.1 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.81.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SVV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 48.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.61 and its Current Ratio is at 0.81. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on October 15, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

On June 10, 2025, Northland Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $15.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 26 ’25 when Medway Richard A. sold 20,000 shares for $13.69 per share. The transaction valued at 273,810 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Geisser Melinda L. sold 20,000 shares of SVV for $273,846 on Sep 26 ’25. The Chief People Services Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $13.69 per share. On Sep 24 ’25, another insider, Walsh Mark T., who serves as the CEO & Director of the company, sold 34,184 shares for $13.08 each. As a result, the insider received 446,997 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SVV now has a Market Capitalization of 1234196864 and an Enterprise Value of 2521953792. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.56 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.13.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SVV is 1.13, which has changed by -0.09699768 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SVV has reached a high of $13.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -31.69%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -23.25%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SVV traded 1.58M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1064480 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 156.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.12M. Insiders hold about 75.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.59% stake in the company. Shares short for SVV as of 1761868800 were 9207555 with a Short Ratio of 5.83, compared to 1759190400 on 9072429. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9207555 and a Short% of Float of 42.89.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.46 and $0.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.45. EPS for the following year is $0.56, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $0.67 and $0.49.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $458.73M. It ranges from a high estimate of $466M to a low estimate of $447.8M. As of. The current estimate, Savers Value Village Inc’s year-ago sales were $401.99MFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $398.85M. There is a high estimate of $406.87M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $388.8M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SVV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.54BBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.81B and the low estimate is $1.74B.