Financial Analysis: United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS)’s Ratios Unveil Key Insights

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

As of close of business last night, United Parcel Service, Inc’s stock clocked out at $90.87, down -1.67% from its previous closing price of $92.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7.43 million shares were traded. UPS stock price reached its highest trading level at $93.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $90.84.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of UPS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.74.

On September 11, 2025, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $83.

Vertical Research Downgraded its Buy to Hold on July 30, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $103.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 ’25 when Shi Christiana Smith bought 500 shares for $88.17 per share. The transaction valued at 44,084 led to the insider holds 500 shares of the business.

JOHNSON WILLIAM R bought 5,000 shares of UPS for $432,477 on Jul 31 ’25. The Director now owns 10,160 shares after completing the transaction at $86.50 per share. On Aug 01 ’25, another insider, TOME CAROL B, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 11,682 shares for $85.67 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,000,816 and bolstered with 24,718 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UPS now has a Market Capitalization of 77092798464 and an Enterprise Value of 100803313664. As of this moment, United’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.04, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 12.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.127 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.559.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for UPS is 1.09, which has changed by -0.29656696 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, UPS has reached a high of $138.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $82.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.61%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -6.89%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that UPS traded 7.93M shares on average per day over the past three months and 6789810 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 848.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 738.78M. Insiders hold about 12.92% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.62% stake in the company. Shares short for UPS as of 1761868800 were 19071206 with a Short Ratio of 2.40, compared to 1759190400 on 21247444. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19071206 and a Short% of Float of 2.5799999000000002.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 6.55, UPS has a forward annual dividend rate of 6.56. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.07087977. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.87.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS) is currently drawing attention from 23.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.4, with high estimates of $1.55 and low estimates of $1.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.31 and $6.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.87. EPS for the following year is $7.16, with 30.0 analysts recommending between $7.95 and $6.62.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 19 analysts expect revenue to total $23.89B. It ranges from a high estimate of $24.1B to a low estimate of $23.49B. As of. The current estimate, United Parcel Service, Inc’s year-ago sales were $25.3BFor the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $20.74B. There is a high estimate of $21.49B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $20.04B.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UPS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $88.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $87.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $88.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $91.07BBased on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $87.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $90.1B and the low estimate is $85.09B.