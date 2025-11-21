Financial Analysis: VYNE Therapeutics Inc (VYNE)’s Ratios Unveil Key Insights

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

As of close of business last night, VYNE Therapeutics Inc’s stock clocked out at $0.35, down -3.30% from its previous closing price of $0.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.17 million shares were traded. VYNE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3652 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.343.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VYNE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.87 and its Current Ratio is at 8.87. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

On November 18, 2024, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 15 ’25 when LEPORE PATRICK G bought 15,000 shares for $2.92 per share. The transaction valued at 43,800 led to the insider holds 51,472 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VYNE now has a Market Capitalization of 11596989 and an Enterprise Value of -20794384. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 22.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -39.684.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VYNE is 1.96, which has changed by -0.87586206 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VYNE has reached a high of $4.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.18%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -67.85%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VYNE traded 2.18M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1707590 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 31.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.95M. Insiders hold about 10.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.19% stake in the company. Shares short for VYNE as of 1761868800 were 855488 with a Short Ratio of 0.39, compared to 1759190400 on 1125735. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 855488 and a Short% of Float of 2.5999999.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 1.0 analysts analyze and rate. The current performance of VYNE Therapeutics Inc (VYNE) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.18 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.89 and -$0.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.89. EPS for the following year is -$1.1, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$1.1 and -$1.1.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $200k. It ranges from a high estimate of $200k to a low estimate of $200k. As of. The current estimate, VYNE Therapeutics Inc’s year-ago sales were $84kFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $200k. There is a high estimate of $200k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $200k.