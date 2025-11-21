Financial Fitness Check: Examining Acco Brands Corporation (ACCO)’s Key Ratios

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

In the latest session, Acco Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) closed at $3.27 down -1.21% from its previous closing price of $3.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.08 million shares were traded. ACCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.4 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.275.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Acco Brands Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.14. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.96 and its Current Ratio is at 1.68. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.40.

On November 12, 2020, KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Sector Weight but kept the price unchanged to $12.

Barrington Research reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on February 14, 2019, while the target price for the stock was revised from $13 to $11.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 06 ’25 when Tedford Thomas W bought 5,715 shares for $3.43 per share. The transaction valued at 19,620 led to the insider holds 489,327 shares of the business.

Jones Angela Y bought 12,000 shares of ACCO for $57,605 on Mar 11 ’25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACCO now has a Market Capitalization of 294745152 and an Enterprise Value of 1178150656. As of this moment, Acco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.763 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.992.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ACCO is 1.11, which has changed by -0.41622573 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ACCO has reached a high of $6.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -14.77%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -17.48%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ACCO has traded an average of 621.07K shares per day and 901190 over the past ten days. A total of 95.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.31M. Insiders hold about 4.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.99% stake in the company. Shares short for ACCO as of 1761868800 were 4214433 with a Short Ratio of 6.79, compared to 1759190400 on 4460597. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4214433 and a Short% of Float of 4.8600003.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ACCO is 0.30, from 0.3 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.09063444. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.12.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Acco Brands Corporation (ACCO) is currently in progress, with 3.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.85 and $0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.84. EPS for the following year is $1.05, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $1.14 and $0.96.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $431.94M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $435M to a low estimate of $428.71M. As of. The current estimate, Acco Brands Corporation’s year-ago sales were $448.1MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $322.2M. There is a high estimate of $322.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $322.2M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.53B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.67BBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.56B and the low estimate is $1.5B.

