Financial Fitness Check: Examining Arista Networks Inc (ANET)’s Key Ratios

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

In the latest session, Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET) closed at $119.59 down -4.18% from its previous closing price of $124.81. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12.33 million shares were traded. ANET stock price reached its highest trading level at $131.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $119.0.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Arista Networks Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 37.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.79 and its Current Ratio is at 3.25. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

On September 25, 2025, BNP Paribas Exane Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $172.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 ’25 when Duda Kenneth sold 30,000 shares for $128.61 per share. The transaction valued at 3,858,423 led to the insider holds 12,976 shares of the business.

Duda Kenneth sold 26,000 shares of ANET for $3,343,968 on Nov 17 ’25. The President and CTO now owns 542,400 shares after completing the transaction at $128.61 per share. On Nov 03 ’25, another insider, Giancarlo Charles H, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 8,000 shares for $157.12 each. As a result, the insider received 1,256,957 and left with 33,784 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ANET now has a Market Capitalization of 150597910528 and an Enterprise Value of 140491702272. As of this moment, Arista’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 45.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 35.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 16.629 whereas that against EBITDA is 38.269.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ANET is 1.46, which has changed by 0.23278272 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ANET has reached a high of $164.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -17.14%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.93%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ANET has traded an average of 8.73M shares per day and 9911840 over the past ten days. A total of 1.26B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.04B. Insiders hold about 17.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.47% stake in the company. Shares short for ANET as of 1761868800 were 12518459 with a Short Ratio of 1.43, compared to 1759190400 on 11630525. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12518459 and a Short% of Float of 1.21.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 21.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of Arista Networks Inc (ANET).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.76, with high estimates of $0.89 and low estimates of $0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.91 and $2.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.88. EPS for the following year is $3.35, with 26.0 analysts recommending between $3.71 and $3.09.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 21 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.38B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.45B to a low estimate of $2.33B. As of. The current estimate, Arista Networks Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.93BFor the next quarter, 21 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.46B. There is a high estimate of $2.75B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.31B.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ANET’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7BBased on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.64B and the low estimate is $10.65B.