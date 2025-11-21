Financial Fitness Check: Examining Daqo New Energy Corp ADR (DQ)’s Key Ratios

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

In the latest session, Daqo New Energy Corp ADR (NYSE: DQ) closed at $28.58 down -8.57% from its previous closing price of $31.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$8.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.1 million shares were traded. DQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.905 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.09.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Daqo New Energy Corp ADR’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.39 and its Current Ratio is at 5.65. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

On July 18, 2025, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $27.

HSBC Securities Downgraded its Buy to Hold on April 30, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $14.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 12 ’25 when Liang Minsong bought 10,000 shares for $31.00 per share.

YANG MING-RAIN bought 8,750 shares of DQ for $265,300 on Sep 25 ’25. On Oct 01 ’25, another insider, ZHAO Shuming, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 30,000 shares for $26.68 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DQ now has a Market Capitalization of 1916480896 and an Enterprise Value of 10031111168. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 15.697 whereas that against EBITDA is -85.635.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DQ is 0.67, which has changed by 0.6272775 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DQ has reached a high of $36.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.47%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.62%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DQ has traded an average of 1.35M shares per day and 1514930 over the past ten days. A total of 66.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.82M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.85% stake in the company. Shares short for DQ as of 1761868800 were 2101779 with a Short Ratio of 1.55, compared to 1759190400 on 2698460. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2101779 and a Short% of Float of 5.9699997.

Earnings Estimates

Daqo New Energy Corp ADR (DQ) is currently under the scrutiny of 1.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.18 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.1 and -$2.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.1. EPS for the following year is -$1.43, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$1.37 and -$1.54.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $264.73M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $311M to a low estimate of $233.28M. As of. The current estimate, Daqo New Energy Corp ADR’s year-ago sales were $195.36MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $201.3M. There is a high estimate of $201.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $201.3M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DQ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $754M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $676.98M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $714.67M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.03BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.46B and the low estimate is $699.77M.