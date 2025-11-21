Financial Fitness Check: Examining Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)’s Key Ratios

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

In the latest session, Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE: DAR) closed at $32.13 down -5.75% from its previous closing price of $34.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.47 million shares were traded. DAR stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.255 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.99.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Darling Ingredients Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 47.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.67. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.87 and its Current Ratio is at 1.49. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.89.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on October 08, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $45.

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on July 25, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $36.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 18 ’25 when STUEWE RANDALL C sold 35,000 shares for $30.92 per share. The transaction valued at 1,082,200 led to the insider holds 781,437 shares of the business.

STUEWE RANDALL C sold 27,500 shares of DAR for $857,175 on Aug 15 ’25. The Chairman and CEO now owns 816,437 shares after completing the transaction at $31.17 per share. On Aug 18 ’25, another insider, Randall C. Stuewe, who serves as the CEO of the company, bought 35,000 shares for $31.18 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DAR now has a Market Capitalization of 5082519040 and an Enterprise Value of 9411633152. As of this moment, Darling’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 48.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.611 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.894.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DAR is 1.26, which has changed by -0.17176872 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DAR has reached a high of $42.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.62%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -3.47%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DAR has traded an average of 2.55M shares per day and 2419430 over the past ten days. A total of 158.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 156.34M. Insiders hold about 1.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 110.62% stake in the company. Shares short for DAR as of 1761868800 were 10922629 with a Short Ratio of 4.29, compared to 1759190400 on 11203994. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10922629 and a Short% of Float of 6.98.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.6, with high estimates of $1.24 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.49 and $0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.39. EPS for the following year is $2.55, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $3.6 and $1.72.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.54B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.57B to a low estimate of $1.5B. As of. The current estimate, Darling Ingredients Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.42BFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.52B. There is a high estimate of $1.62B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.46B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DAR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.95B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.72BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.48B and the low estimate is $5.98B.