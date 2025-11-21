Financial Fitness Check: Examining Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS)’s Key Ratios

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

In the latest session, Pan American Silver Corp (NYSE: PAAS) closed at $36.48 down -6.58% from its previous closing price of $39.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.19 million shares were traded. PAAS stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.44.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Pan American Silver Corp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.60. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.55 and its Current Ratio is at 2.31. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

On February 29, 2024, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $14.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PAAS now has a Market Capitalization of 15396274176 and an Enterprise Value of 16458135552. As of this moment, Pan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.92. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.057 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.385.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PAAS is 0.69, which has changed by 0.7044959 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PAAS has reached a high of $42.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.37%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.07%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PAAS has traded an average of 6.39M shares per day and 5913200 over the past ten days. A total of 422.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 421.47M. Insiders hold about 0.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.67% stake in the company. Shares short for PAAS as of 1761868800 were 15381744 with a Short Ratio of 2.41, compared to 1759190400 on 17008322.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for PAAS is 0.42, from 0.42 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.010755441. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.86.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) is currently attracting attention from 5.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.98, with high estimates of $0.98 and low estimates of $0.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.21 and $1.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.11. EPS for the following year is $3.21, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $4.46 and $1.98.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.03B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.03B to a low estimate of $1.03B. As of. The current estimate, Pan American Silver Corp’s year-ago sales were $815.1M

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PAAS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.82BBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.02B and the low estimate is $3.43B.