Financial Health Check: Examining Barclays plc ADR (BCS)’s Key Ratios

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

Barclays plc ADR (NYSE: BCS) closed the day trading at $20.53 down -2.79% from the previous closing price of $21.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.47 million shares were traded. BCS stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.2199 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.5.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BCS now has a Market Capitalization of 71370399744 and an Enterprise Value of 332995166208. As of this moment, Barclays’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.28. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.8.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BCS is 1.01, which has changed by 0.5855856 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BCS has reached a high of $22.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.59%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.77%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BCS traded about 7.23M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BCS traded about 5921740 shares per day. A total of 3.49B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.48B. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.12% stake in the company. Shares short for BCS as of 1761868800 were 8857050 with a Short Ratio of 1.22, compared to 1759190400 on 8445012.

Dividends & Splits

BCS’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.44, up from 0.085 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.004024621. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.97. The current Payout Ratio is 23.15% for BCS, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-08 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-08-08. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2013-09-19 when the company split stock in a 1085:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Barclays plc ADR (BCS) is currently attracting attention from 1.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.32 and $2.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.32. EPS for the following year is $2.85, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $2.85 and $2.85.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $6.98B in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.07B to a low estimate of $6.89B. As of. The current estimate, Barclays plc ADR’s year-ago sales were $6.96BFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.23B. There is a high estimate of $8.23B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.23B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BCS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $29.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $28.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.79BBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $30.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $30.95B and the low estimate is $29.78B.