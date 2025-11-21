Financial Health Check: Examining CNH Industrial NV (CNH)’s Key Ratios

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

CNH Industrial NV (NYSE: CNH) closed the day trading at $9.4 down -1.98% from the previous closing price of $9.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11.2 million shares were traded. CNH stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.899 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.36.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CNH, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.79. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.74 and its Current Ratio is at 8.11. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.55.

On April 11, 2025, Northland Capital Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform but kept the price unchanged to $18.

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on March 03, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $16 to $15.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 ’25 when Heywood Suzanne bought 52,522 shares for $9.52 per share. The transaction valued at 500,009 led to the insider holds 619,427 shares of the business.

Sorensen Vagn O bought 10,385 shares of CNH for $99,904 on Nov 11 ’25. The Director now owns 40,396 shares after completing the transaction at $9.62 per share. On Nov 11 ’25, another insider, Buffett Howard W., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 6,000 shares for $9.68 each. As a result, the insider paid 58,107 and bolstered with 29,303 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CNH now has a Market Capitalization of 11757708288 and an Enterprise Value of 37957021696. As of this moment, CNH’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.131 whereas that against EBITDA is 29.585.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CNH is 1.34, which has changed by -0.1954698 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CNH has reached a high of $14.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.39%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -21.69%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CNH traded about 12.29M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CNH traded about 16101690 shares per day. A total of 1.25B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 872.97M. Insiders hold about 29.96% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.72% stake in the company. Shares short for CNH as of 1761868800 were 52149454 with a Short Ratio of 4.24, compared to 1759190400 on 55280890. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 52149454 and a Short% of Float of 6.959999999999999.

Dividends & Splits

CNH’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.25, up from 0.25 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.026068822. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.93.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of CNH Industrial NV (CNH) is currently in progress, with 13.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.61 and $0.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.47. EPS for the following year is $0.61, with 14.0 analysts recommending between $0.87 and $0.31.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $4.92B in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.06B to a low estimate of $4.57B. As of. The current estimate, CNH Industrial NV’s year-ago sales were $4.88BFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.95B. There is a high estimate of $4.14B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.87B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CNH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.84BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.02B and the low estimate is $17.53B.