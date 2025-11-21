Financial Health Check: Examining LifeMD Inc (LFMD)’s Key Ratios

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

LifeMD Inc (NASDAQ: LFMD) closed the day trading at $3.71 down -7.02% from the previous closing price of $3.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.22 million shares were traded. LFMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.155 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6828.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LFMD, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.96. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.66 and its Current Ratio is at 0.73. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on June 18, 2025, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $18 from $15 previously.

On December 10, 2024, Lake Street started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.

On December 04, 2024, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $7.Mizuho initiated its Neutral rating on December 04, 2024, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 10 ’25 when Alvarez Nicholas P sold 75,000 shares for $5.92 per share. The transaction valued at 443,760 led to the insider holds 605,000 shares of the business.

Alvarez Nicholas P bought 75,000 shares of LFMD for $459,000 on Sep 10 ’25. On Jul 01 ’25, another insider, Schreiber Justin, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $9.99 each. As a result, the insider received 249,690 and left with 2,475,721 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LFMD now has a Market Capitalization of 178584128 and an Enterprise Value of 176855520. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 131.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.707 whereas that against EBITDA is -129.82.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LFMD is 1.44, which has changed by -0.29876977 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LFMD has reached a high of $15.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -37.37%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -52.01%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LFMD traded about 1.22M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LFMD traded about 2234880 shares per day. A total of 46.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.18M. Insiders hold about 18.61% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.70% stake in the company. Shares short for LFMD as of 1761868800 were 4181527 with a Short Ratio of 3.42, compared to 1759190400 on 4721990. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4181527 and a Short% of Float of 10.5900005.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 2.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of LifeMD Inc (LFMD).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.42 and -$0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.09. EPS for the following year is $0.14, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.55 and -$0.26.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $49.07M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $58M to a low estimate of $45M. As of. The current estimate, LifeMD Inc’s year-ago sales were $64.25MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $50.5M. There is a high estimate of $58.75M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $47.4M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LFMD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $246.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $233.09M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $237.22M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $212.45MBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $225.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $249.2M and the low estimate is $197M.