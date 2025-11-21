Financial Health Check: Examining Regal Rexnord Corp (RRX)’s Key Ratios

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE: RRX) closed the day trading at $128.75 down -1.71% from the previous closing price of $130.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.72 million shares were traded. RRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $134.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $128.454.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RRX, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.97 and its Current Ratio is at 2.05. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on September 15, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $200.

On December 12, 2024, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $215.

On October 14, 2024, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $200.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on October 14, 2024, with a $200 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 ’25 when Pinkham Louis V. sold 10,593 shares for $140.33 per share. The transaction valued at 1,486,564 led to the insider holds 175,954 shares of the business.

Pinkham Louis V. bought 10,593 shares of RRX for $1,486,564 on May 15 ’25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RRX now has a Market Capitalization of 8547670016 and an Enterprise Value of 13236982784. As of this moment, Regal’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.64. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.254 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.929.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RRX is 1.13, which has changed by -0.24605733 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RRX has reached a high of $182.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $90.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.79%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -5.02%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RRX traded about 788.04K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RRX traded about 970750 shares per day. A total of 66.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.97M. Insiders hold about 0.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 112.46% stake in the company. Shares short for RRX as of 1761868800 were 3268091 with a Short Ratio of 4.15, compared to 1759190400 on 3720544. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3268091 and a Short% of Float of 6.2.

Dividends & Splits

RRX’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.40, up from 1.4 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.010687838. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.95. The current Payout Ratio is 47.59% for RRX, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-30 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-31. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1994-08-15 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Regal Rexnord Corp (RRX) is currently under the scrutiny of 11.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.44, with high estimates of $2.83 and low estimates of $2.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.7 and $9.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.63. EPS for the following year is $11.08, with 11.0 analysts recommending between $11.95 and $10.7.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $1.54B in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.56B to a low estimate of $1.52B. As of. The current estimate, Regal Rexnord Corp’s year-ago sales were $1.46BFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.49B. There is a high estimate of $1.53B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.44B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.95B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.03BBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.3B and the low estimate is $6.12B.