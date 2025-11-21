Financial Health Check: Examining Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM)’s Key Ratios

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

Silvercorp Metals Inc (AMEX: SVM) closed the day trading at $6.24 down -5.17% from the previous closing price of $6.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.49 million shares were traded. SVM stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.705 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.21.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SVM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.59. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Alliance Global Partners Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on March 11, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $4.50.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SVM now has a Market Capitalization of 1374742400 and an Enterprise Value of 1239042432. As of this moment, Silvercorp’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 55.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.53. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.831 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.266.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SVM is 1.00, which has changed by 0.9525223 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SVM has reached a high of $7.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.62%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.89%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SVM traded about 6.16M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SVM traded about 4304820 shares per day. A total of 218.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 211.62M. Insiders hold about 3.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.37% stake in the company. Shares short for SVM as of 1761868800 were 18711840 with a Short Ratio of 3.04, compared to 1759190400 on 18001796. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18711840 and a Short% of Float of 8.870000000000001.

Dividends & Splits

SVM’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.02, up from 0.025 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0037993921. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.72.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.67 and $0.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.58. EPS for the following year is $0.99, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $1.33 and $0.54.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $122.5M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $122.5M to a low estimate of $122.5M. As of. The current estimate, Silvercorp Metals Inc’s year-ago sales were $83.61MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $59.4M. There is a high estimate of $59.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $59.4M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SVM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $415.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $346.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $377.05M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $298.89MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $534.35M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $612.5M and the low estimate is $398M.