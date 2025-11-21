Financial Health Report: BHP Group Limited ADR (BHP)’s Ratios Tell a Tale

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

BHP Group Limited ADR (NYSE: BHP) closed the day trading at $52.58 down -1.66% from the previous closing price of $53.47. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.94 million shares were traded. BHP stock price reached its highest trading level at $53.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.31.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BHP, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.11 and its Current Ratio is at 1.46. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

Berenberg Downgraded its Hold to Sell on July 24, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $44.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BHP now has a Market Capitalization of 135070793728 and an Enterprise Value of 289536802816. As of this moment, BHP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 19.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.648 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.351.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BHP is 0.86, which has changed by 0.027873874 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BHP has reached a high of $58.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.84%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.10%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BHP traded about 3.16M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BHP traded about 2530150 shares per day. A total of 2.54B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.54B. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.23% stake in the company. Shares short for BHP as of 1761868800 were 16630748 with a Short Ratio of 5.27, compared to 1759190400 on 15055735. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16630748 and a Short% of Float of 0.66000004.

Dividends & Splits

BHP’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.20, up from 1.1 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.020572284. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.15. The current Payout Ratio is 61.13% for BHP, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-03-07 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-05. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2022-06-02 when the company split stock in a 1121:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.03 and $3.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.98. EPS for the following year is $3.89, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $4.2 and $3.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BHP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $55.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $45.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $51.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $51.26BBased on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $50.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $54.93B and the low estimate is $40.82B.

