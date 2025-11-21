Financial Health Report: Riskified Ltd (RSKD)’s Ratios Tell a Tale

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

Riskified Ltd (NYSE: RSKD) closed the day trading at $4.63 down -1.28% from the previous closing price of $4.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.53 million shares were traded. RSKD stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.845 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.62.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RSKD, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.19. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.04 and its Current Ratio is at 6.04. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

DA Davidson Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on March 03, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $5 to $7.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 14 ’25 when Aaron Mankovski bought 38,957 shares for $4.61 per share.

Aaron Mankovski bought 1,941,043 shares of RSKD for $8,948,208 on Nov 14 ’25. On Aug 20 ’25, another insider, GENESIS PARTNERS IV LP, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,500,000 shares for $4.46 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RSKD now has a Market Capitalization of 759577344 and an Enterprise Value of 412576000. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.218 whereas that against EBITDA is -11.245.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RSKD is 1.33, which has changed by 0.024017453 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RSKD has reached a high of $5.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.95%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -4.93%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RSKD traded about 620.19K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RSKD traded about 881850 shares per day. A total of 108.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.13M. Insiders hold about 44.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.54% stake in the company. Shares short for RSKD as of 1761868800 were 1158318 with a Short Ratio of 1.87, compared to 1759190400 on 1152410. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1158318 and a Short% of Float of 1.28.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.2 and $0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.19. EPS for the following year is $0.27, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $0.31 and $0.21.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $97.21M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $98.55M to a low estimate of $96.8M. As of. The current estimate, Riskified Ltd’s year-ago sales were $93.53MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $88.02M. There is a high estimate of $90.85M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $82.5M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RSKD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $343.86M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $341.86M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $342.47M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $327.52MBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $374.67M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $384.83M and the low estimate is $368.33M.