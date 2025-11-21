Financial Health Report: RxSight Inc (RXST)’s Ratios Tell a Tale

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

RxSight Inc (NASDAQ: RXST) closed the day trading at $8.95 down -5.79% from the previous closing price of $9.5. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.83 million shares were traded. RXST stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.8.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RXST, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.44 and its Current Ratio is at 12.74. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

On July 10, 2025, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $9.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on July 09, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $9.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 12 ’25 when Fountain Tamara sold 7,000 shares for $25.71 per share. The transaction valued at 180,002 led to the insider holds 24,793 shares of the business.

TAMARA R FOUNTAIN bought 7,000 shares of RXST for $180,002 on Mar 12 ’25. On Jan 22 ’25, another insider, Maniar Shweta, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,519 shares for $30.87 each. As a result, the insider received 108,618 and left with 7,383 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RXST now has a Market Capitalization of 367993920 and an Enterprise Value of 174657088. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.229 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.105.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RXST is 1.11, which has changed by -0.7891232 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RXST has reached a high of $47.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.64%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -37.10%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RXST traded about 835.76K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RXST traded about 871580 shares per day. A total of 41.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.68M. Insiders hold about 8.37% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.87% stake in the company. Shares short for RXST as of 1761868800 were 3841484 with a Short Ratio of 4.60, compared to 1759190400 on 4533853. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3841484 and a Short% of Float of 9.810001.

Earnings Estimates

. The current market rating for RxSight Inc (RXST) reflects the collective analysis of 6.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.3 and -$1.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.56. EPS for the following year is -$0.48, with 6.0 analysts recommending between -$0.15 and -$1.13.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $27.79M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $29.3M to a low estimate of $26.52M. As of. The current estimate, RxSight Inc’s year-ago sales were $40.21MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $30.89M. There is a high estimate of $33.26M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $29.1M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RXST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $130.45M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $127.58M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $129.27M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $139.93MBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $134.87M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $142.1M and the low estimate is $130.3M.