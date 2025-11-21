Financial Health Report: VAALCO Energy, Inc (EGY)’s Ratios Tell a Tale

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

VAALCO Energy, Inc (NYSE: EGY) closed the day trading at $3.55 down -1.93% from the previous closing price of $3.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.87 million shares were traded. EGY stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.7365 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.555.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EGY, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.99 and its Current Ratio is at 1.05. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 ’25 when Pruckl Thor sold 10,169 shares for $3.95 per share. The transaction valued at 40,168 led to the insider holds 174,992 shares of the business.

Thor Pruckl bought 10,169 shares of EGY for $40,208 on Mar 24 ’25. On Dec 16 ’24, another insider, Maxwell George W.M., who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 4,500 shares for $4.68 each. As a result, the insider paid 21,060 and bolstered with 369,382 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EGY now has a Market Capitalization of 370116800 and an Enterprise Value of 501178880. As of this moment, VAALCO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.285 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.533.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EGY is 0.24, which has changed by -0.33086878 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EGY has reached a high of $5.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.67%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -5.88%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EGY traded about 716.50K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EGY traded about 824910 shares per day. A total of 104.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.32M. Insiders hold about 2.82% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.18% stake in the company. Shares short for EGY as of 1761868800 were 3756537 with a Short Ratio of 5.24, compared to 1759190400 on 3894466. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3756537 and a Short% of Float of 3.65.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 1.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of VAALCO Energy, Inc (EGY) in the stock market.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.03 and $0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.03. EPS for the following year is $0.35, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.35 and $0.35.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $76.3M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $76.3M to a low estimate of $76.3M. As of. The current estimate, VAALCO Energy, Inc’s year-ago sales were $121.72M

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EGY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $362.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $343M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $352.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $478.99MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $423.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $435.9M and the low estimate is $410M.