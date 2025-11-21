Financial Health Report: Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR (VIPS)’s Ratios Tell a Tale

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR (NYSE: VIPS) closed the day trading at $18.09 down -6.99% from the previous closing price of $19.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.74 million shares were traded. VIPS stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.8186.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VIPS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.11 and its Current Ratio is at 1.26. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

On November 06, 2024, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $19.

UBS Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on August 21, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $12.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 20 ’25 when Yang Donghao bought 1,000,000 shares for $16.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VIPS now has a Market Capitalization of 9314239488 and an Enterprise Value of -16316055552. As of this moment, Vipshop’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.154 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.725.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VIPS is 0.69, which has changed by 0.44287837 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VIPS has reached a high of $21.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.41%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.90%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VIPS traded about 2.73M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VIPS traded about 3060750 shares per day. A total of 415.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 415.32M. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.05% stake in the company. Shares short for VIPS as of 1761868800 were 4423880 with a Short Ratio of 1.62, compared to 1759190400 on 6540184. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4423880 and a Short% of Float of 1.52.

Dividends & Splits

VIPS’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.48, up from 0.0 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0. The current Payout Ratio is 23.07% for VIPS, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-04-11 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-04-11. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2014-11-04 when the company split stock in a 10:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR (VIPS) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 2.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.91, with high estimates of $5.05 and low estimates of $4.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $17.32 and $15.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $16.98. EPS for the following year is $18.44, with 19.0 analysts recommending between $20.73 and $16.47.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $33.97B in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $34.57B to a low estimate of $33.52B. As of. The current estimate, Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR’s year-ago sales were $33.22B

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VIPS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $107.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $106.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $107.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $108.42BBased on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $109.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $111.58B and the low estimate is $108.28B.