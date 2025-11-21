Financial Metrics Check: Itron Inc (ITRI)’s Ratios for Trailing Twelve Months

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Itron Inc’s stock clocked out at $94.21, down -0.98% from its previous closing price of $95.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.21 million shares were traded. ITRI stock price reached its highest trading level at $97.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $93.6501.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ITRI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.91 and its Current Ratio is at 2.17. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

On November 03, 2025, Stephens Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight but kept the price unchanged to $130.

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on October 31, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $118.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 ’25 when Pulatie-Hahn Laurie Ann bought 76 shares for $101.09 per share.

Hooper Joan S sold 970 shares of ITRI for $121,548 on Aug 25 ’25. The SVP & CFO now owns 88,394 shares after completing the transaction at $125.31 per share. On Aug 25 ’25, another insider, Deitrich Thomas, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 1,786 shares for $125.31 each. As a result, the insider received 223,798 and left with 262,738 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ITRI now has a Market Capitalization of 4314947072 and an Enterprise Value of 4315539456. As of this moment, Itron’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.792 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.332.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ITRI is 1.52, which has changed by -0.18243533 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ITRI has reached a high of $142.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $90.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -20.87%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -19.33%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ITRI traded 903.87K shares on average per day over the past three months and 856210 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 45.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.94M. Insiders hold about 6.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 112.71% stake in the company. Shares short for ITRI as of 1761868800 were 3494742 with a Short Ratio of 3.87, compared to 1759190400 on 3594921. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3494742 and a Short% of Float of 10.9799996.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.37, with high estimates of $1.56 and low estimates of $1.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.91 and $6.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.87. EPS for the following year is $6.01, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $6.2 and $5.66.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $566.04M. It ranges from a high estimate of $598.3M to a low estimate of $556.1M. As of. The current estimate, Itron Inc’s year-ago sales were $612.86MFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $599.14M. There is a high estimate of $645M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $557M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ITRI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.44BBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.55B and the low estimate is $2.37B.

