Financial Metrics Check: Newell Brands Inc (NWL)’s Ratios for Trailing Twelve Months

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

As of close of business last night, Newell Brands Inc’s stock clocked out at $3.23, down -2.12% from its previous closing price of $3.3. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.92 million shares were traded. NWL stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.365 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.21.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NWL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.57 and its Current Ratio is at 1.14. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.85.

On December 09, 2024, Truist Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $10 to $17.

Barclays Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on November 20, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $8 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 05 ’25 when Huet Melanie Arlene sold 8,800 shares for $5.11 per share. The transaction valued at 44,968 led to the insider holds 52,007 shares of the business.

Huet Melanie Arlene bought 8,800 shares of NWL for $44,988 on Aug 05 ’25. On Dec 06 ’24, another insider, Platt Tracy L, who serves as the Chief Human Resources Officer of the company, sold 23,343 shares for $10.31 each. As a result, the insider received 240,666 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NWL now has a Market Capitalization of 1354016000 and an Enterprise Value of 6752359936. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.931 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.591.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NWL is 0.89, which has changed by -0.6308725 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NWL has reached a high of $11.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -29.88%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -41.25%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NWL traded 8.93M shares on average per day over the past three months and 10634660 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 419.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 416.88M. Insiders hold about 0.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.27% stake in the company. Shares short for NWL as of 1761868800 were 43672980 with a Short Ratio of 4.89, compared to 1759190400 on 38360993. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 43672980 and a Short% of Float of 16.900000000000002.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.28, NWL has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.28. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.084848486. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.92.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Newell Brands Inc (NWL) is currently in progress, with 10.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.61 and $0.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.58. EPS for the following year is $0.61, with 11.0 analysts recommending between $0.74 and $0.39.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $1.88B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.9B to a low estimate of $1.87B. As of. The current estimate, Newell Brands Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.95BFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.56B. There is a high estimate of $1.59B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.5B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NWL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.58BBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.39B and the low estimate is $7.09B.