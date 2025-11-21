Financial Metrics Check: Sunrun Inc (RUN)’s Ratios for Trailing Twelve Months

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Sunrun Inc’s stock clocked out at $17.81, down -6.02% from its previous closing price of $18.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12.3 million shares were traded. RUN stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.9899 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.77.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RUN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.06 and its Current Ratio is at 1.46. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.81.

On November 07, 2025, TD Cowen reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $22 to $23.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on October 21, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $26.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 13 ’25 when Barak Maria sold 6,329 shares for $19.22 per share. The transaction valued at 121,643 led to the insider holds 88,474 shares of the business.

Barak Maria bought 6,329 shares of RUN for $121,643 on Nov 13 ’25. On Nov 03 ’25, another insider, Jurich Lynn Michelle, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $20.41 each. As a result, the insider received 1,020,275 and left with 800,482 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RUN now has a Market Capitalization of 4132664832 and an Enterprise Value of 20079525888. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.667 whereas that against EBITDA is 58.048.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RUN is 2.35, which has changed by 0.8542074 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RUN has reached a high of $22.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.56%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.15%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RUN traded 9.91M shares on average per day over the past three months and 12413280 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 231.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 223.78M. Insiders hold about 3.56% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.49% stake in the company. Shares short for RUN as of 1761868800 were 54786932 with a Short Ratio of 5.53, compared to 1759190400 on 58042482. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 54786932 and a Short% of Float of 29.69.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 6.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of Sunrun Inc (RUN).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.0, with high estimates of $0.68 and low estimates of -$0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.93 and $0.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.36. EPS for the following year is $0.82, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $2.35 and -$1.19.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 17 analysts expect revenue to total $612.41M. It ranges from a high estimate of $764.47M to a low estimate of $510M. As of. The current estimate, Sunrun Inc’s year-ago sales were $518.49MFor the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $577.38M. There is a high estimate of $705.11M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $492.11M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RUN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.04BBased on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3B and the low estimate is $2.09B.