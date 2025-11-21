Financial Metrics Check: Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (TEVA)’s Ratios for Trailing Twelve Months

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR’s stock clocked out at $24.28, down -0.65% from its previous closing price of $24.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.28 million shares were traded. TEVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.21.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TEVA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 110.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.82 and its Current Ratio is at 1.11. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on June 06, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $24.

On May 28, 2025, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on May 12, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $23.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 20 ’25 when Fox Christine bought 28,229 shares for $24.78 per share.

Fox Christine sold 30,000 shares of TEVA for $753,321 on Nov 14 ’25. The EVP, Head of U.S. Commercial now owns 28,384 shares after completing the transaction at $25.11 per share. On Nov 14 ’25, another insider, Fox Christine, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 30,000 shares for $25.11 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TEVA now has a Market Capitalization of 27856021504 and an Enterprise Value of 42931585024. As of this moment, Teva-‘s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.559 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.392.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TEVA is 0.63, which has changed by 0.43091333 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TEVA has reached a high of $26.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.79%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.01%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TEVA traded 11.24M shares on average per day over the past three months and 13959730 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.15B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.15B. Insiders hold about 0.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.27% stake in the company. Shares short for TEVA as of 1761868800 were 50392932 with a Short Ratio of 4.48, compared to 1759190400 on 49879298. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 50392932 and a Short% of Float of 4.4099998000000005.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (TEVA) is currently attracting attention from 7.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.58, with high estimates of $0.61 and low estimates of $0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.77 and $2.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.64. EPS for the following year is $2.83, with 11.0 analysts recommending between $2.97 and $2.68.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $4.4B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.62B to a low estimate of $4.14B. As of. The current estimate, Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR’s year-ago sales were $4.23BFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.01B. There is a high estimate of $4.07B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.97B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TEVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.54BBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.41B and the low estimate is $16.53B.