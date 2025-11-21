Financial Metrics Check: Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (TEVA)’s Ratios for Trailing Twelve Months

Kiel Thompson

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR’s stock clocked out at $24.28, down -0.65% from its previous closing price of $24.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.28 million shares were traded. TEVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.21.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TEVA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 110.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.82 and its Current Ratio is at 1.11. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on June 06, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $24.

On May 28, 2025, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on May 12, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $23.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 20 ’25 when Fox Christine bought 28,229 shares for $24.78 per share.

Fox Christine sold 30,000 shares of TEVA for $753,321 on Nov 14 ’25. The EVP, Head of U.S. Commercial now owns 28,384 shares after completing the transaction at $25.11 per share. On Nov 14 ’25, another insider, Fox Christine, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 30,000 shares for $25.11 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TEVA now has a Market Capitalization of 27856021504 and an Enterprise Value of 42931585024. As of this moment, Teva-‘s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.559 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.392.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TEVA is 0.63, which has changed by 0.43091333 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TEVA has reached a high of $26.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.79%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.01%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TEVA traded 11.24M shares on average per day over the past three months and 13959730 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.15B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.15B. Insiders hold about 0.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.27% stake in the company. Shares short for TEVA as of 1761868800 were 50392932 with a Short Ratio of 4.48, compared to 1759190400 on 49879298. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 50392932 and a Short% of Float of 4.4099998000000005.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (TEVA) is currently attracting attention from 7.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.58, with high estimates of $0.61 and low estimates of $0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.77 and $2.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.64. EPS for the following year is $2.83, with 11.0 analysts recommending between $2.97 and $2.68.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $4.4B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.62B to a low estimate of $4.14B. As of. The current estimate, Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR’s year-ago sales were $4.23BFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.01B. There is a high estimate of $4.07B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.97B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TEVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.54BBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.41B and the low estimate is $16.53B.

