Financial Metrics Check: Timken Co (TKR)’s Ratios for Trailing Twelve Months

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Timken Co’s stock clocked out at $74.55, down -0.36% from its previous closing price of $74.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.53 million shares were traded. TKR stock price reached its highest trading level at $76.5 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $74.015.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TKR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.30. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.71 and its Current Ratio is at 3.11. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on September 15, 2025, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $80.

On April 21, 2025, DA Davidson Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $97 to $66.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on April 02, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $70.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 27 ’25 when Patel Hansal N. sold 4,869 shares for $79.15 per share. The transaction valued at 385,381 led to the insider holds 22,561 shares of the business.

Fracassa Philip D. bought 10,000 shares of TKR for $792,900 on Aug 27 ’25. On Aug 26 ’25, another insider, Patel Hansal N., who serves as the EVP, GC and Secretary of the company, bought 4,869 shares for $78.86 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TKR now has a Market Capitalization of 5192823808 and an Enterprise Value of 7164531200. As of this moment, Timken’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.577 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.105.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TKR is 1.22, which has changed by -0.0053177476 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TKR has reached a high of $84.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $56.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.39%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.37%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TKR traded 635.55K shares on average per day over the past three months and 644770 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 69.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.73M. Insiders hold about 9.94% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.22% stake in the company. Shares short for TKR as of 1761868800 were 2299317 with a Short Ratio of 3.62, compared to 1759190400 on 2726317. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2299317 and a Short% of Float of 3.61.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.38, TKR has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.38. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.018444266. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.69. The current Payout Ratio is 27.08% for TKR, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-19 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-25. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2014-07-01 when the company split stock in a 1397:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Timken Co (TKR) is currently under the scrutiny of 12.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.57, with high estimates of $1.76 and low estimates of $1.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.31 and $5.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.28. EPS for the following year is $6.05, with 12.0 analysts recommending between $6.93 and $5.7.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $1.07B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.09B to a low estimate of $1.06B. As of. The current estimate, Timken Co’s year-ago sales were $1.07BFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.18B. There is a high estimate of $1.22B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.14B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TKR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.57BBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.81B and the low estimate is $4.61B.