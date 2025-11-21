Financial Metrics Exploration: Understanding Comcast Corp (CMCSA) Through Ratios

Kevin Freeman

Technology

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

The closing price of Comcast Corp (NASDAQ: CMCSA) was $26.63 for the day, down -0.89% from the previous closing price of $26.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 24.06 million shares were traded. CMCSA stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.1399 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.55.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CMCSA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.88 and its Current Ratio is at 0.88. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.96.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 27 ’24 when ROBERTS BRIAN L sold 235,051 shares for $42.80 per share. The transaction valued at 10,061,170 led to the insider holds 6,434,877 shares of the business.

ROBERTS BRIAN L sold 234,464 shares of CMCSA for $10,002,633 on Nov 26 ’24. The Chairman of Board & CEO now owns 6,669,928 shares after completing the transaction at $42.66 per share. On Nov 26 ’24, another insider, Cavanagh Michael J, who serves as the President of the company, sold 107,622 shares for $42.53 each. As a result, the insider received 4,577,045 and left with 452,650 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CMCSA now has a Market Capitalization of 98323456000 and an Enterprise Value of 188204449792. As of this moment, Comcast’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.48. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.526 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.948.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CMCSA is 0.82, which has changed by -0.38229883 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CMCSA has reached a high of $44.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.02%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -20.32%.

Shares Statistics:

CMCSA traded an average of 27.77M shares per day over the past three months and 36225230 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 3.65B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.61B. Insiders hold about 0.92% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.77% stake in the company. Shares short for CMCSA as of 1761868800 were 49367832 with a Short Ratio of 1.78, compared to 1759190400 on 56197276. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 49367832 and a Short% of Float of 1.37.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.3, CMCSA has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.30. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.04838109. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.69. The current Payout Ratio is 29.93% for CMCSA, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-10-01 with an ex-dividend date of 2026-01-14. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2017-02-21 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 20.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.95, with high estimates of $1.11 and low estimates of $0.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.34 and $4.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.22. EPS for the following year is $4.19, with 24.0 analysts recommending between $4.54 and $3.67.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 21 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $32.8B to a low estimate of $31.81B. As of. The current estimate, Comcast Corp’s year-ago sales were $31.91BFor the next quarter, 21 analysts are estimating revenue of $32.01B. There is a high estimate of $32.52B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $31.07B.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CMCSA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $124.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $123.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $123.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $123.73BBased on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $126.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $128.88B and the low estimate is $124.63B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.