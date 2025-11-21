Financial Metrics Exploration: Understanding Comcast Corp (CMCSA) Through Ratios

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

The closing price of Comcast Corp (NASDAQ: CMCSA) was $26.63 for the day, down -0.89% from the previous closing price of $26.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 24.06 million shares were traded. CMCSA stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.1399 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.55.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CMCSA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.88 and its Current Ratio is at 0.88. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.96.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 27 ’24 when ROBERTS BRIAN L sold 235,051 shares for $42.80 per share. The transaction valued at 10,061,170 led to the insider holds 6,434,877 shares of the business.

ROBERTS BRIAN L sold 234,464 shares of CMCSA for $10,002,633 on Nov 26 ’24. The Chairman of Board & CEO now owns 6,669,928 shares after completing the transaction at $42.66 per share. On Nov 26 ’24, another insider, Cavanagh Michael J, who serves as the President of the company, sold 107,622 shares for $42.53 each. As a result, the insider received 4,577,045 and left with 452,650 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CMCSA now has a Market Capitalization of 98323456000 and an Enterprise Value of 188204449792. As of this moment, Comcast’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.48. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.526 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.948.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CMCSA is 0.82, which has changed by -0.38229883 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CMCSA has reached a high of $44.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.02%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -20.32%.

Shares Statistics:

CMCSA traded an average of 27.77M shares per day over the past three months and 36225230 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 3.65B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.61B. Insiders hold about 0.92% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.77% stake in the company. Shares short for CMCSA as of 1761868800 were 49367832 with a Short Ratio of 1.78, compared to 1759190400 on 56197276. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 49367832 and a Short% of Float of 1.37.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.3, CMCSA has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.30. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.04838109. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.69. The current Payout Ratio is 29.93% for CMCSA, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-10-01 with an ex-dividend date of 2026-01-14. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2017-02-21 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 20.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.95, with high estimates of $1.11 and low estimates of $0.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.34 and $4.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.22. EPS for the following year is $4.19, with 24.0 analysts recommending between $4.54 and $3.67.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 21 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $32.8B to a low estimate of $31.81B. As of. The current estimate, Comcast Corp’s year-ago sales were $31.91BFor the next quarter, 21 analysts are estimating revenue of $32.01B. There is a high estimate of $32.52B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $31.07B.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CMCSA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $124.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $123.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $123.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $123.73BBased on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $126.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $128.88B and the low estimate is $124.63B.