Financial Metrics Exploration: Understanding Costar Group, Inc (CSGP) Through Ratios

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

The closing price of Costar Group, Inc (NASDAQ: CSGP) was $65.52 for the day, down -0.76% from the previous closing price of $66.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.25 million shares were traded. CSGP stock price reached its highest trading level at $66.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $64.72.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CSGP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 100.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.11 and its Current Ratio is at 3.12. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

On September 03, 2025, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $105.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 13 ’25 when Hill John W sold 2,250 shares for $68.68 per share. The transaction valued at 154,530 led to the insider holds 18,231 shares of the business.

Cann Cynthia Cammett sold 1,841 shares of CSGP for $126,642 on Nov 13 ’25. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 23,211 shares after completing the transaction at $68.79 per share. On Nov 13 ’25, another insider, Hill John W, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,250 shares for $67.52 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CSGP now has a Market Capitalization of 27768866816 and an Enterprise Value of 26973669376. As of this moment, Costar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1274.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 45.95. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 36.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.825 whereas that against EBITDA is 170.936.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CSGP is 0.84, which has changed by -0.14259738 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CSGP has reached a high of $97.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $63.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -14.71%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -18.49%.

Shares Statistics:

CSGP traded an average of 3.33M shares per day over the past three months and 4061680 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 424.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 418.53M. Insiders hold about 1.25% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.92% stake in the company. Shares short for CSGP as of 1761868800 were 16725267 with a Short Ratio of 5.03, compared to 1759190400 on 15408940. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16725267 and a Short% of Float of 4.67.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 17.0 analysts analyze and rate. The current performance of Costar Group, Inc (CSGP) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.33 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.88 and $0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.84. EPS for the following year is $1.44, with 17.0 analysts recommending between $2.15 and $1.2.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 19 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $895.7M to a low estimate of $888M. As of. The current estimate, Costar Group, Inc’s year-ago sales were $709.4MFor the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $902.11M. There is a high estimate of $931.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $838.35M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CSGP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.74BBased on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.93B and the low estimate is $3.7B.