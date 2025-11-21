Financial Metrics Exploration: Understanding Equinor ASA ADR (EQNR) Through Ratios

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

The closing price of Equinor ASA ADR (NYSE: EQNR) was $23.04 for the day, down -0.99% from the previous closing price of $23.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.34 million shares were traded. EQNR stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.695 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.04.

Ratios:

Our analysis of EQNR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.12 and its Current Ratio is at 1.23. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EQNR now has a Market Capitalization of 57827717120 and an Enterprise Value of 67434291200. As of this moment, Equinor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.63 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.822.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EQNR is 0.36, which has changed by -0.065086365 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EQNR has reached a high of $28.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.90%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -5.56%.

Shares Statistics:

EQNR traded an average of 3.64M shares per day over the past three months and 3556150 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.53B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.53B. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.93% stake in the company. Shares short for EQNR as of 1761868800 were 28461052 with a Short Ratio of 7.83, compared to 1759190400 on 27175649. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 28461052 and a Short% of Float of 4.44.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.48, EQNR has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.46. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0636012. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.57.