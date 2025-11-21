Financial Metrics Exploration: Understanding RPM International, Inc (RPM) Through Ratios

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

The closing price of RPM International, Inc (NYSE: RPM) was $102.54 for the day, up 0.08% from the previous closing price of $102.46. In other words, the price has increased by $0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.12 million shares were traded. RPM stock price reached its highest trading level at $105.109 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $101.91.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RPM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 44.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.48. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.51 and its Current Ratio is at 2.26. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.98.

On August 14, 2025, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underperform but kept the price unchanged to $128.

On June 02, 2025, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $135.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on June 02, 2025, with a $135 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 ’25 when Nance Frederick R. sold 792 shares for $107.98 per share. The transaction valued at 85,517 led to the insider holds 8,002 shares of the business.

Nance Frederick R. bought 792 shares of RPM for $85,098 on Nov 11 ’25. On Oct 31 ’25, another insider, FAZZOLARI SALVATORE D, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 375 shares for $107.67 each. As a result, the insider received 40,376 and left with 21,578 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RPM now has a Market Capitalization of 13155099648 and an Enterprise Value of 15851454464. As of this moment, RPM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.109 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.05.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RPM is 1.11, which has changed by -0.24833101 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RPM has reached a high of $141.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $95.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.22%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -10.85%.

Shares Statistics:

RPM traded an average of 823.87K shares per day over the past three months and 758360 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 128.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 126.50M. Insiders hold about 1.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.11% stake in the company. Shares short for RPM as of 1761868800 were 1815604 with a Short Ratio of 2.20, compared to 1759190400 on 1300077. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1815604 and a Short% of Float of 1.83.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.04, RPM has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.07. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.019910209. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.72. The current Payout Ratio is 37.19% for RPM, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-10-20 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-10-20. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1997-12-09 when the company split stock in a 5:4 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of RPM International, Inc (RPM) is the result of assessments by 14.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.47, with high estimates of $0.58 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.83 and $5.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.67. EPS for the following year is $6.27, with 14.0 analysts recommending between $6.79 and $6.0.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 13 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.98B to a low estimate of $1.9B. As of. The current estimate, RPM International, Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.85BFor the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.57B. There is a high estimate of $1.63B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.51B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RPM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.89B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.37BBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.33B and the low estimate is $7.89B.