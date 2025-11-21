Financial Metrics Exploration: Understanding Yext Inc (YEXT) Through Ratios

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

The closing price of Yext Inc (NYSE: YEXT) was $8.26 for the day, down -0.36% from the previous closing price of $8.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.99 million shares were traded. YEXT stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.25.

Ratios:

Our analysis of YEXT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.52. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.99 and its Current Ratio is at 0.99. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.09.

On September 05, 2024, Needham Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $8.

On June 28, 2023, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $11.B. Riley Securities initiated its Neutral rating on June 28, 2023, with a $11 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 10 ’25 when Bond Darryl sold 11,000 shares for $8.74 per share. The transaction valued at 96,094 led to the insider holds 412,795 shares of the business.

Shin Ho sold 30,000 shares of YEXT for $258,831 on Jun 10 ’25. The General Counsel now owns 112,174 shares after completing the transaction at $8.63 per share. On Jun 10 ’25, another insider, DARRYL BOND, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 11,000 shares for $8.74 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, YEXT now has a Market Capitalization of 1017936000 and an Enterprise Value of 913023040. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.03 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.906.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for YEXT is 0.90, which has changed by 0.042767286 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, YEXT has reached a high of $9.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.89%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.13%.

Shares Statistics:

YEXT traded an average of 948.72K shares per day over the past three months and 742540 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 123.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 99.54M. Insiders hold about 19.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.79% stake in the company. Shares short for YEXT as of 1761868800 were 2877752 with a Short Ratio of 3.03, compared to 1759190400 on 2342510. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2877752 and a Short% of Float of 3.2399999999999998.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Yext Inc (YEXT) is currently drawing attention from 1.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.66 and $0.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.66. EPS for the following year is $0.61, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $0.64 and $0.57.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $114M to a low estimate of $112.6M. As of. The current estimate, Yext Inc’s year-ago sales were $113.99MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $115.58M. There is a high estimate of $116M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $114.78M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YEXT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $450.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $449M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $449.87M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $420.96MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $474.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $479.7M and the low estimate is $469.58M.