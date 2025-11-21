Financial Metrics Unveiled: A.O. Smith Corp (AOS)’s Key Ratios in the Spotlight

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The price of A.O. Smith Corp (NYSE: AOS) closed at $63.25 in the last session, down -0.57% from day before closing price of $63.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.38 million shares were traded. AOS stock price reached its highest trading level at $64.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $62.965.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AOS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 50.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.95 and its Current Ratio is at 1.54. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on June 24, 2025, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $70.

On January 14, 2025, Oppenheimer Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Perform but kept the price unchanged to $88.

UBS Upgraded its Sell to Neutral on October 23, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $75 to $80.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 07 ’25 when STERN JAMES F sold 17,434 shares for $71.24 per share. The transaction valued at 1,241,953 led to the insider holds 98,784 shares of the business.

KEVIN J & CONSTANCE Y WHEELER bought 22,200 shares of AOS for $1,581,868 on Jul 30 ’25. On Jul 30 ’25, another insider, Wheeler Kevin J., who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, sold 22,200 shares for $71.26 each. As a result, the insider received 1,581,868 and left with 100,647 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AOS now has a Market Capitalization of 8863196160 and an Enterprise Value of 8856492032. As of this moment, A.O.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.35. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.312 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.292.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AOS is 1.33, which has changed by -0.12827188 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AOS has reached a high of $77.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $58.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.45%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -6.95%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AOS traded on average about 1.13M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1151870 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 113.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 111.44M. Insiders hold about 19.96% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.23% stake in the company. Shares short for AOS as of 1761868800 were 4103633 with a Short Ratio of 3.64, compared to 1759190400 on 2100345. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4103633 and a Short% of Float of 3.65.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for AOS is 1.38, which was 1.36 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.021380287. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.72. The current Payout Ratio is 35.83% for AOS, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-10-31 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-10-31. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2016-10-06 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of A.O. Smith Corp (AOS) is currently attracting attention from 13.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.0, with high estimates of $1.07 and low estimates of $0.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.85 and $3.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.8. EPS for the following year is $4.13, with 13.0 analysts recommending between $4.32 and $3.95.

Revenue Estimates

According to 13 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $932.54M. It ranges from a high estimate of $962M to a low estimate of $898.5M. As of. The current estimate, A.O. Smith Corp’s year-ago sales were $912.4MFor the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $992.4M. There is a high estimate of $1.01B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $964.2M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AOS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.87B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.82BBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.07B and the low estimate is $3.91B.