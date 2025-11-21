Financial Metrics Unveiled: Oshkosh Corp (OSK)’s Key Ratios in the Spotlight

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

The price of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE: OSK) closed at $118.59 in the last session, down -2.50% from day before closing price of $121.63. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.63 million shares were traded. OSK stock price reached its highest trading level at $125.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $118.49.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OSK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 35.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.02. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.99 and its Current Ratio is at 1.98. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

On July 01, 2025, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $131.

Truist Upgraded its Hold to Buy on June 03, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $127.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 ’25 when Khare Anupam sold 4,000 shares for $139.03 per share. The transaction valued at 556,120 led to the insider holds 13,716 shares of the business.

Khare Anupam bought 4,000 shares of OSK for $556,134 on Aug 22 ’25. On Aug 18 ’25, another insider, Brandt Bryan K, who serves as the SVP & Chief Marketing Officer of the company, sold 1,732 shares for $140.37 each. As a result, the insider received 243,058 and left with 10,459 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OSK now has a Market Capitalization of 7589796864 and an Enterprise Value of 8688223232. As of this moment, Oshkosh’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.841 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.339.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OSK is 1.40, which has changed by 0.11250341 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OSK has reached a high of $144.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $76.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.51%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.07%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OSK traded on average about 718.62K shares per day over the past 3-months and 640930 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 63.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.77M. Insiders hold about 0.77% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.26% stake in the company. Shares short for OSK as of 1761868800 were 3442480 with a Short Ratio of 4.79, compared to 1759190400 on 2383231. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3442480 and a Short% of Float of 8.62.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for OSK is 2.04, which was 1.99 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.016361095. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.56. The current Payout Ratio is 17.29% for OSK, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-17 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-17. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2005-08-29 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 14.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.4, with high estimates of $2.79 and low estimates of $2.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.24 and $10.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.88. EPS for the following year is $12.49, with 16.0 analysts recommending between $13.3 and $11.3.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.6B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.82B to a low estimate of $2.42B. As of. The current estimate, Oshkosh Corp’s year-ago sales were $2.62BFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.44B. There is a high estimate of $2.67B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.3B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OSK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.76BBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.48B and the low estimate is $10.26B.