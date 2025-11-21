Financial Metrics Unveiled: Oshkosh Corp (OSK)’s Key Ratios in the Spotlight

Kiel Thompson

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

The price of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE: OSK) closed at $118.59 in the last session, down -2.50% from day before closing price of $121.63. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.63 million shares were traded. OSK stock price reached its highest trading level at $125.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $118.49.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OSK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 35.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.02. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.99 and its Current Ratio is at 1.98. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

On July 01, 2025, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $131.

Truist Upgraded its Hold to Buy on June 03, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $127.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 ’25 when Khare Anupam sold 4,000 shares for $139.03 per share. The transaction valued at 556,120 led to the insider holds 13,716 shares of the business.

Khare Anupam bought 4,000 shares of OSK for $556,134 on Aug 22 ’25. On Aug 18 ’25, another insider, Brandt Bryan K, who serves as the SVP & Chief Marketing Officer of the company, sold 1,732 shares for $140.37 each. As a result, the insider received 243,058 and left with 10,459 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OSK now has a Market Capitalization of 7589796864 and an Enterprise Value of 8688223232. As of this moment, Oshkosh’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.841 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.339.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OSK is 1.40, which has changed by 0.11250341 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OSK has reached a high of $144.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $76.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.51%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.07%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OSK traded on average about 718.62K shares per day over the past 3-months and 640930 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 63.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.77M. Insiders hold about 0.77% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.26% stake in the company. Shares short for OSK as of 1761868800 were 3442480 with a Short Ratio of 4.79, compared to 1759190400 on 2383231. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3442480 and a Short% of Float of 8.62.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for OSK is 2.04, which was 1.99 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.016361095. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.56. The current Payout Ratio is 17.29% for OSK, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-17 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-17. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2005-08-29 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 14.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.4, with high estimates of $2.79 and low estimates of $2.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.24 and $10.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.88. EPS for the following year is $12.49, with 16.0 analysts recommending between $13.3 and $11.3.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.6B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.82B to a low estimate of $2.42B. As of. The current estimate, Oshkosh Corp’s year-ago sales were $2.62BFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.44B. There is a high estimate of $2.67B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.3B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OSK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.76BBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.48B and the low estimate is $10.26B.

