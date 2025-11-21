Financial Metrics Unveiled: Schrodinger Inc (SDGR)’s Key Ratios in the Spotlight

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

The price of Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ: SDGR) closed at $16.33 in the last session, down -3.09% from day before closing price of $16.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.98 million shares were traded. SDGR stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.5499 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.285.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SDGR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.25 and its Current Ratio is at 3.25. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on September 30, 2025, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $19.

On August 15, 2025, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $20.

On August 14, 2025, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $25.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on August 14, 2025, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 16 ’25 when Dugan Margaret sold 1,395 shares for $21.07 per share. The transaction valued at 29,387 led to the insider holds 24,574 shares of the business.

Dugan Margaret bought 1,395 shares of SDGR for $29,387 on Oct 16 ’25. On Apr 14 ’25, another insider, Akinsanya Karen, who serves as the President of R&D, Therapeutics of the company, sold 16,723 shares for $25.09 each. As a result, the insider received 419,570 and left with 15,625 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SDGR now has a Market Capitalization of 1202944640 and an Enterprise Value of 923257600. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.593 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.626.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SDGR is 1.60, which has changed by -0.17280316 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SDGR has reached a high of $28.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -16.99%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -23.51%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SDGR traded on average about 1.10M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1134750 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 64.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.74M. Insiders hold about 14.83% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SDGR as of 1761868800 were 9822256 with a Short Ratio of 8.94, compared to 1759190400 on 9708203. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9822256 and a Short% of Float of 24.280001000000002.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 2.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of Schrodinger Inc (SDGR).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.49, with high estimates of -$0.39 and low estimates of -$0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.94 and -$2.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.03. EPS for the following year is -$1.1, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.98 and -$1.22.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $83.22M. It ranges from a high estimate of $86.27M to a low estimate of $81.1M. As of. The current estimate, Schrodinger Inc’s year-ago sales were $88.32MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $72.55M. There is a high estimate of $78.76M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $67.1M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SDGR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $254.91M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $249.74M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $251.72M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $207.54MBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $303.17M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $395.98M and the low estimate is $274.8M.