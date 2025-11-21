Financial Metrics Unveiled: Udemy Inc (UDMY)’s Key Ratios in the Spotlight

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

The price of Udemy Inc (NASDAQ: UDMY) closed at $4.93 in the last session, up 0.41% from day before closing price of $4.91. In other words, the price has increased by $0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.67 million shares were traded. UDMY stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.93.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at UDMY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.22 and its Current Ratio is at 1.22. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

On April 07, 2025, Truist Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $7.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 ’25 when Blanchard Sarah sold 25,000 shares for $7.08 per share. The transaction valued at 177,085 led to the insider holds 1,287,953 shares of the business.

Sarah Blanchard bought 25,000 shares of UDMY for $179,250 on Sep 15 ’25. On Sep 10 ’25, another insider, GREGORY SCOTT BROWN, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 50,000 shares for $6.83 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UDMY now has a Market Capitalization of 741194304 and an Enterprise Value of 359456928. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.452 whereas that against EBITDA is -315.037.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for UDMY is 1.76, which has changed by -0.34966886 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, UDMY has reached a high of $10.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -22.50%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -30.98%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, UDMY traded on average about 1.95M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1865520 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 147.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.23M. Insiders hold about 43.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.15% stake in the company. Shares short for UDMY as of 1761868800 were 5363834 with a Short Ratio of 2.74, compared to 1759190400 on 4932346. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5363834 and a Short% of Float of 5.1.

Earnings Estimates

Udemy Inc (UDMY) is currently under the scrutiny of 7.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.52 and $0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.51. EPS for the following year is $0.49, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $0.55 and $0.34.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $193.31M. It ranges from a high estimate of $194.18M to a low estimate of $192.64M. As of. The current estimate, Udemy Inc’s year-ago sales were $199.94MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $198.38M. There is a high estimate of $203M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $193.6M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UDMY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $790.08M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $788.34M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $789.15M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $786.57MBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $810.13M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $831.78M and the low estimate is $793.4M.