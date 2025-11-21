Financial Metrics Unveiled: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM)’s Key Ratios in the Spotlight

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The price of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE: WPM) closed at $99.62 in the last session, down -4.28% from day before closing price of $104.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.33 million shares were traded. WPM stock price reached its highest trading level at $105.295 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $99.25.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WPM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 39.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 65.09. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.09 and its Current Ratio is at 8.09. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

On November 18, 2024, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $78.UBS initiated its Buy rating on November 18, 2024, with a $78 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WPM now has a Market Capitalization of 45289177088 and an Enterprise Value of 44079550464. As of this moment, Wheaton’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 45.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 24.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 24.082 whereas that against EBITDA is 30.172.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WPM is 0.52, which has changed by 0.63941395 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WPM has reached a high of $114.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $55.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.18%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.23%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WPM traded on average about 2.26M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1736900 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 454.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 453.48M. Insiders hold about 0.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.86% stake in the company. Shares short for WPM as of 1761868800 were 4359300 with a Short Ratio of 1.93, compared to 1759190400 on 4687117.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for WPM is 0.66, which was 0.65 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.006255714. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.2.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) is currently in progress, with 9.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.83, with high estimates of $0.96 and low estimates of $0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.87 and $2.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.65. EPS for the following year is $3.29, with 17.0 analysts recommending between $4.17 and $1.55.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $634.15M. It ranges from a high estimate of $683M to a low estimate of $553M. As of. The current estimate, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp’s year-ago sales were $380.52MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $603.57M. There is a high estimate of $608.14M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $599M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WPM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.28BBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.02B and the low estimate is $1.65B.