Financial Metrics Unveiled: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM)’s Key Ratios in the Spotlight

Kiel Thompson

Companies

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The price of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE: WPM) closed at $99.62 in the last session, down -4.28% from day before closing price of $104.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.33 million shares were traded. WPM stock price reached its highest trading level at $105.295 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $99.25.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WPM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 39.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 65.09. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.09 and its Current Ratio is at 8.09. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

On November 18, 2024, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $78.UBS initiated its Buy rating on November 18, 2024, with a $78 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WPM now has a Market Capitalization of 45289177088 and an Enterprise Value of 44079550464. As of this moment, Wheaton’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 45.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 24.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 24.082 whereas that against EBITDA is 30.172.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WPM is 0.52, which has changed by 0.63941395 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WPM has reached a high of $114.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $55.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.18%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.23%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WPM traded on average about 2.26M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1736900 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 454.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 453.48M. Insiders hold about 0.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.86% stake in the company. Shares short for WPM as of 1761868800 were 4359300 with a Short Ratio of 1.93, compared to 1759190400 on 4687117.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for WPM is 0.66, which was 0.65 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.006255714. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.2.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) is currently in progress, with 9.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.83, with high estimates of $0.96 and low estimates of $0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.87 and $2.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.65. EPS for the following year is $3.29, with 17.0 analysts recommending between $4.17 and $1.55.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $634.15M. It ranges from a high estimate of $683M to a low estimate of $553M. As of. The current estimate, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp’s year-ago sales were $380.52MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $603.57M. There is a high estimate of $608.14M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $599M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WPM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.28BBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.02B and the low estimate is $1.65B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.