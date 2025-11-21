Financial Snapshot: Analyzing APA Corporation (APA)’s Key Ratio Metrics

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The closing price of APA Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) was $23.38 for the day, down -2.79% from the previous closing price of $24.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7.35 million shares were traded. APA stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.225 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.27.

Ratios:

Our analysis of APA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.63 and its Current Ratio is at 0.78. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.72.

On August 05, 2025, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $24.

Raymond James Downgraded its Strong Buy to Outperform on March 10, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $45 to $32.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 ’25 when Joung Chansoo bought 75,000 shares for $18.25 per share. The transaction valued at 1,368,615 led to the insider holds 140,285 shares of the business.

Ellis Juliet S bought 4,391 shares of APA for $100,027 on Dec 12 ’24. The Director now owns 12,436 shares after completing the transaction at $22.78 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, APA now has a Market Capitalization of 8365047296 and an Enterprise Value of 13543795712. As of this moment, APA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.445 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.323.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for APA is 0.74, which has changed by 0.071746826 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, APA has reached a high of $25.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.15%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.73%.

Shares Statistics:

APA traded an average of 7.36M shares per day over the past three months and 8999790 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 355.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 348.59M. Insiders hold about 1.71% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.87% stake in the company. Shares short for APA as of 1761868800 were 35964447 with a Short Ratio of 4.88, compared to 1759190400 on 33811964. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 35964447 and a Short% of Float of 11.57.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.0, APA has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.041580044. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.42. The current Payout Ratio is 43.91% for APA, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-10-22 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-10-22. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2004-01-15 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of APA Corporation (APA) is currently being evaluated by a team of 21.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.7, with high estimates of $1.35 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.06 and $3.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.58. EPS for the following year is $2.95, with 25.0 analysts recommending between $6.41 and $1.49.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.05B to a low estimate of $1.87B. As of. The current estimate, APA Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.5BFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.02B. There is a high estimate of $2.25B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.82B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.74BBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.03B and the low estimate is $7.34B.